Minimus opens entire catalog of secure container images in wake of rising AI threats

Minimus goes further than industry peers with world's largest selection of free, ~0 CVE

compliant container images, delivering both accessibility and reliability to developers and LLMs

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minimus, the provider of secure and minimal container images, today announced it is opening its entire catalog of secure images with no registration required. The Minimus Community Edition gives developers access to any image in the Minimus Image Gallery library and empowers anyone, anywhere to build secure software without a premium account.

Recent AI models have increased the number of vulnerabilities being discovered, yet the ability to remediate these vulnerabilities remains largely unchanged. By removing the registration requirement, developers using Large Language Models (LLMs) will be able to pull from Minimus' library of images, empowering the use of secure images across workflows.

"Things are changing, and they're changing fast. Models like Mythos and Glasswing have significantly increased the volume and pace of vulnerability discovery, while remediation capabilities are failing to keep pace," said Ben Bernstein, CEO and co-founder at Minimus. "It is more clear than ever that security is bigger than any one company or industry. By making our entire catalog of images available without barriers, we are giving developers both accessibility and reliability necessary to build more safely and consistently in our rapidly evolving industry."

The Minimus Community Edition removes every accessibility barrier, from registration and procurement to full transparency with signed SBOMs. The agent-ready CLI, minicli, allows developers and agents to discover images, understand their configuration, and automate migration and application development. It includes thousands of near-zero CVE container images available for free, including FIPS, CIS, NIST, and STIG-compliant images. Every image is continuously built from source on a distroless base to give users the smallest attack surface area.

Developers can now use hardened container images without waiting for budget approval, procurement, or enterprise contracts. This broad access to the full Minimus image catalog across major and minor versions allows developers to standardize on the same images used by production teams without waiting for procurement, approvals, or enterprise contracts. Minimus images are drop-in replacements for commonly used container images, allowing teams to improve security and reduce vulnerabilities without redesigning applications or workflows.

"Minimus understands where this market is headed, and its decision to open its entire catalog of secure images supports developers and customers while putting competitive pressure on the marketplace," said Yoav Leitersdorf, Managing Partner at YL Ventures. "We expect to see Minimus become the default image catalog for more communities and organizations as a result."

Unlike other image catalog providers, Minimus doesn't limit how many images developers can download. Minimus images are also built from the ground up to deliver low-CVE, secure-by-default, compliant-by-default images for organizations with serious vulnerability management, compliance, and security concerns – reducing risk, vulnerabilities and engineering investment.

Minimus Enterprise Edition will continue to support teams and enterprises that need contractually backed SLAs for vulnerability remediation. It will also support deeper integration with enterprise IT stacks with features like Actions, SSO, and self-hosting images on any registry. Enterprise customers can also create custom images that Minimus continuously maintains under the same remediation and support SLAs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.minimus.io/

About Minimus

Founded in October 2022 by Ben Bernstein, Dima Stopel, and John Morello, Minimus radically reduces cloud software vulnerabilities. As the pioneers of container security with Twistlock and author of NIST SP 800-190, Minimus solves the endless treadmill of cloud software vulnerabilities by simply preventing 98% of them from ever existing, delivering a modern foundation for secure container software, open source container security, and software supply chain security.

Minimus builds images from scratch, directly from upstream project sources, with only the minimal software needed to run the app, dramatically reducing their attack surface. Minimus images are drop-in replacements for the apps organizations are already using and are deployed with single line configuration file changes, providing nearly instant time to value. Minimus eliminates time-consuming and low-value remediation work for devs, is easy for ops to deploy and manage using their existing tools, and provides security with remarkably clear risk reduction. Minimus raised over $50M seed round from YL Ventures and Mayfield.

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SOURCE Minimus