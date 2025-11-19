Minimus Revolutionizes Container Security with Image Creator

New capability lets customers build and manage their own hardened container images atop the Minimus platform

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minimus , the leader in hardened container images and secure container software, today announced the general availability of Image Creator. This transformative new feature empowers customers to build their own hardened container images, fully powered and secured by Minimus' industry-leading container security software and software supply chain security technology.

The launch marks a major expansion of Minimus' platform, allowing enterprises to customize secure containers for their unique workloads while maintaining a consistent, hardened baseline across environments.

User-created images receive all the support and functionality of those provided by Minimus, including integrated exploit intelligence, signed SBOMs, and continuous rebuilds from source—helping teams strengthen open source container security, improve software container compliance, and reduce operational risk.

Minimus' secure, minimal images already provide substantial advantages for security and development teams, including over 97% fewer CVEs, default alignment with CIS and NIST benchmarks, and compatibility with FIPS 140-3 and STIG workloads. This dramatically reduces the noise and overhead typically handled by traditional vulnerability management software.

"The power of Minimus goes far beyond reducing CVEs," said John Morello, CTO and Co-Founder of Minimus. "By enabling customers to bring their customized images onto the Minimus platform, we're giving them unmatched control and security for their containerized applications."

The general availability of Image Creator follows months of private testing with select Minimus customers, ensuring seamless customization and effortless integration into existing development toolchains and software supply chain security workflows.

Also released today is the private preview of Supply Chain Protection, which addresses emerging supply chain threats in popular frameworks like Node.js and Python by providing controls on packages by origin, maturity, and usage—without requiring changes to existing development workflows or tooling. Supply Chain Protection extends Minimus' capabilities into open source supply chain software, adding another layer of protection on top of its hardened images for these and other development platforms.

These releases come during a period of rapid growth for Minimus. Since the company's debut in April 2025, thousands of users have adopted Minimus' hardened container images, which are now supported by major cloud security platforms such as Aqua Security, AWS, Google Cloud, Orca Security, Snyk, Upwind, and Wiz. These partnerships allow joint customers to view Minimus image data directly within their existing cloud security tools, greatly reducing alert noise and improving visibility into secure containers across their environments.

Image Creator is now generally available to all Minimus customers. Learn more at www.minimus.io

About Minimus

Founded in October 2022 by Ben Bernstein, Dima Stopel, and John Morello, Minimus radically reduces cloud software vulnerabilities. As the pioneers of container security with Twistlock and author of NIST SP 800-190, Minimus solves the endless treadmill of cloud software vulnerabilities by simply preventing 97% of them from ever existing, delivering a modern foundation for secure container software, open source container security, and software supply chain security.

Minimus builds images from scratch, directly from upstream project sources, with only the minimal software needed to run the app, dramatically reducing their attack surface. Minimus images are drop-in replacements for the apps organizations are already using and are deployed with single line configuration file changes, providing nearly instant time to value. Minimus eliminates time-consuming and low-value remediation work for devs, is easy for ops to deploy and manage using their existing tools, and provides security with remarkably clear risk reduction. Minimus raised a $51M seed round from YL Ventures and Mayfield.

