MINISH USA Showcases Pioneering Minimally Invasive Dental Innovations at CDA Presents 2026 in Anaheim

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISH USA, a rising global leader in advanced medtech and biomimetic tooth restoration, announced today its highly successful return to the California Dental Association's (CDA) flagship annual meeting. Held from May 14 to 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center, the premier event drew over 17,000 dental professionals worldwide.

Marking a major milestone in its U.S. expansion, MINISH USA joined over 450 exhibitors in the main hall. At Booth #2566, the team engaged directly with hundreds of North American clinicians and practice owners eager to adopt cutting-edge restorative philosophies. Over the three-day event, MINISH USA engaged with approximately 520 high-quality prospective client leads.

Throughout the convention, MINISH USA hosted packed live demonstrations highlighting its revolutionary ultra-thin restorative solutions. Unlike traditional veneers or crowns requiring aggressive, irreversible tooth reduction, the proprietary MINISH solution emphasizes complete enamel preservation. Utilizing bio-compatible materials that structurally mirror natural enamel hardness and elasticity, MINISH enables seamless, durable, and painless single-day smile rehabilitations.

The technical showcase sparked intense curiosity among local practitioners. In a market where U.S. dental labs predominantly rely on lithium disilicate (e.max) or manual powder-layered (build-up) feldspathic ceramic techniques, MINISH's ability to flawlessly mill feldspathic ceramic into ultra-thin veneers without fracturing came as a revelation. "Is it truly possible to achieve this microscopic thickness through robotic milling alone?" was the question echoed by dozens of local clinicians.

The breakthrough technology even caught the attention of industry giants. Representatives from major competitors, including Glidewell, a multi-billion-dollar dental laboratory powerhouse, visited the MINISH booth to marvel at the ultra-thin precision and question how such structural integrity was achieved.

This overwhelming response underscored a massive shift in market perception. The initial resistance regarding the $350 per-tooth solution fee has virtually evaporated. Instead, the booth welcomed a surge of highly informed attendees tracking the brand via Instagram or returning after seeing MINISH last year. Supported by a deeply knowledgeable North American team, MINISH USA delivered sophisticated, protocol-driven consultations that resonated deeply with the American dental community.

"Our presence at CDA Presents 2026 confirmed that American dental professionals are ready to adopt a tooth-preserving approach that prioritizes long-term oral health without compromising on aesthetic perfection," said a representative for MINISH USA.

The showcase arrives on the heels of successful training initiatives, including global MINISH courses to certify official providers, alongside recent clinical milestones in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

Reflecting on the event, the team noted the value of navigating complex clinical dialogues in a fast-paced environment. To elevate its academic presence, MINISH USA is planning future strategies to transition toward hosting clinical case presentations at boutique conferences, alongside a long-term initiative to feature a certified MINISH doctor as an official keynote speaker on the main CDA lecture stage.

For dental professionals interested in becoming certified MINISH Providers or exploring partnerships, MINISH USA is offering exclusive post-convention virtual briefings throughout June. Learn more at www.minishveneers.com.

About MINISH USA

MINISH USA is the North American division of MINISH Technology, an innovative medical technology enterprise dedicated to the philosophy of lifetime natural tooth preservation. Developed by specialized clinicians and master ceramists, the MINISH solution has been proven across more than 200,000 successful global cases. By combining state-of-the-art digital dentistry, precise robotic milling, and bio-compatible materials, MINISH enables certified dental practices to deliver ultra-precise, pain-free, non-invasive dental restorations that look, feel, and function like natural teeth.

SOURCE MINISH Technology