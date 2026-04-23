MINISH Technology Accelerates Global Expansion with Next-Generation Biomimetic Solutions; Secures $110M Valuation

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISH Technology, a dental health-tech company focused on preserving natural tooth structure, has secured a $22 million investment from VIG Partners. The deal gives VIG a 20% minority stake and values MINISH at approximately $110 million, roughly triple its valuation in 2023.

The funding comes as MINISH continues to expand globally, driven by growing demand for minimally invasive dental treatments.

minish veneers training course

The company has trained hundreds of clinicians across Asia, with growing adoption in Japan and upcoming expansion into the United States.

The Global Shift: 30 Japanese Doctors Master the MINISH Protocol

The investment follows the successful conclusion of the 17th Global MINISH Veneers Training Course in Seoul. Underscoring international demand, 30 dentists and their lead assistants flew from Japan to participate in an intensive three-day masterclass. The program highlights a global shift away from aggressive traditional veneers toward a more precise, biomimetic approach that prioritizes natural enamel preservation.

MINISH Technology is leading this evolution by offering an end-to-end clinical ecosystem that integrates 0.1mm precision fabrication, specialized dental blocks, and world-class clinical education, equipping doctors to deliver results that were previously thought impossible.

A Step-by-Step Masterclass in Precision

The training is designed as a practical, step-by-step guide to the MINISH methodology that clinicians can apply immediately.

Day 1: Advanced diagnostics and pre-treatment planning focused on preserving the physical properties of natural enamel.

Day 2: Digital workflows and lab-clinician collaboration, featuring bonding protocols for long-term durability and tooth health.

Day 3: A live, one-day MINISH Veneer patient demonstration and clinical presentations by leading MINISH providers, showcasing real cases.

Led by CEO Dr. Jung-ho Kang and Dr. Sang-gil Lee, the program concluded with an induction ceremony, welcoming the participants into the Global MINISH Provider Network.

U.S. Expansion: The 0.1mm Revolution Arrives in California

Building on its growth in Asia, MINISH Technology is now bringing its disruptive technology to the United States, where demand for restorative, minimally-invasive dentistry continues to rise. MINISH is opening its training course in California this May.

Course details:

Date: May 8 – 10, 2026

Location: VITA North America Education Center

CE Credits: 20

U.S. dentists interested in incorporating enamel-preserving, biomimetic techniques into their practice are invited to join the course and be part of the shift towards health-first, veneer treatment.

Lead the shift towards enamel preservation. Secure your seat today: https://minishveneers.com/us-veneers-training-course/

About MINISH Technology

MINISH Technology is a health-tech startup dedicated to dental longevity through biomimetic restoration. By replacing damaged tooth structure with proprietary materials that mimic natural enamel, MINISH offers a "No-Drill" alternative to traditional veneers and crowns, integrating 0.1mm precision fabrication with a world-class clinical ecosystem.

SOURCE MINISH Technology