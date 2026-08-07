MINISO Debuts First Kraków Pop-up Store, Bringing Its Immersive IP Experience to Another Polish City

Situated in the heart of Kraków, Galeria Krakowska is one of the city's most prominent retail destinations and a key gateway for both residents and visitors. Directly connected to Kraków Central Railway Station and just steps from the historic Old Town, the mall welcomes a vibrant mix of local shoppers, students and international tourists every day. With its energetic youth culture, strong tourism appeal and growing appetite for experience-led retail, Kraków provides the perfect setting for MINISO to bring its immersive, IP-driven shopping experience to southern Poland for the first time.

Set in the mall's central atrium, the pop-up drew its inspiration from the adventurous spirit of the YOYO Fly with the wind series, featuring a YOYO installation at the entrance. A major highlight of the pop-up is MINISO's expanding collection of collectible toys and blind boxes (collectibles sold in sealed packaging with the design only revealed when opened). Combining collectability and surprise, blind boxes have become increasingly popular among young consumers worldwide. The pop-up offers local consumers an accessible introduction to collectible culture, with featured collections include YOYO Fly with the Wind Series, MINISO's Disney Stitch Eat Something Before Sleep Collection and Winne the Pooh Vinyl Plush.

To celebrate the opening, MINISO organized a series of interactive opening-day activities. 150 local fans were invited to explore the pop-up first-hand, and the Giftbear mascot also made appearances to greet visitors, creating a joyful atmosphere at the mall.

Building on MINISO's growing momentum in Poland, the pop-up reflects MINISO's continued growth across Europe. As of March 2026, MINISO Group operates over 8500 stores and has entered 112 countries and regions, including more than 350 stores in Europe, with flagship stores in the UK, Paris, the Netherlands and Poland, and additional stores across numerous other European markets.

Among them, Poland emerges as one of the brand's most dynamic markets in Central and Eastern Europe. As a first mover in introducing blind boxes and IP-led retail to the country, MINISO quickly built a strong following among local Gen Z consumers and young pop-culture enthusiasts. The opening of its first collectible toy concept store in Warsaw generated significant excitement, drawing large crowds and achieving exceptional sales performance from day one. Following the successful debut, MINISO further strengthened its presence by opening Poland's first flagship store at the end of the year. Covering more than 1,000 square meters, the new flagship expanded the brand experience beyond collectibles, offering a diverse selection of character figures, designer toys to lifestyle accessories and everyday essentials.

As MINISO's first-ever pop-up store in Kraków, the opening demonstrates the brand's long-term commitment to the Polish market and its confidence in the city's growth potential. Beyond introducing popular IP collections and blind boxes, the pop-up also provides MINISO with an opportunity to introduce new retail formats, representing another important milestone as the brand expands its footprint across Poland and Europe.

The pop-up store will remain open from August 1 to August 31 at the main atrium on Level -1 of Galeria Krakowska, welcoming consumers to discover trending collectibles and interactive experiences throughout the summer, in line with MINISO's "Life is for Fun" philosophy.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.