MINISO to Present Biggest-Ever YOYO Art Exhibition at The Oculus, Bringing Fifty Life-sized YOYO Figures into the Heart of NYC

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 20, MINISO will bring the world's largest YOYO art exhibition to New York City, taking over The Oculus at the World Trade Center. Filling one of the city's most iconic landmarks with 50 life-sized figures, the citywide activation will introduce the proprietary MINISO IP into a public space for the first time in North America, marking an important step in MINISO's global expansion of the YOYO IP.

MINISO to Present New York YOYO Art Exhibition at The Oculus YOYO Tilted Head Collection Surprise Icon Box YOYO Cupid Ring Collection Surprise Icon Box

First introduced in 2025, YOYO is a proprietary IP developed by MINISO that celebrates themes of companionship, joy and everyday experiences. Defined by its signature pumpkin-shaped head and minimalist dot eyes, YOYO has quickly gained popularity among consumers worldwide.

Running from June 20 to July 18 at The Oculus at the World Trade Center—one of New York City's busiest and most recognizable modern urban landmarks—the MINISO YOYO Small Yet Significant Exhibition features 50 5-foot tall YOYO figures and a towering 40-foot giant YOYO inflatable spanning both classic and newly released YOYO collections alongside a series of designs developed in collaboration with global artists, creators, fans, and local community groups. Through these collaborations, the project extends YOYO beyond a single character into a platform that encourages community participation, global co-creation, and shared public engagement.

Through YOYO's eyes, each piece captures a small yet meaningful moment, celebrating the simple, often overlooked happiness of everyday life. The exhibition reflects MINISO's belief that life is for fun and that joy can be found in even the smallest moments. By introducing YOYO at an enlarged scale into a high-traffic city space, the exhibition brings these subtle emotional experiences into a shared public setting, inviting audiences to rediscover simple yet meaningful moments of warmth and companionship within the rhythm of the city.

The exhibition is a key moment in MINISO's ongoing global IP development strategy and the company's continued evolution into an IP operation platform. Looking ahead, MINISO will continue exploring new ways to bring its "Life is for Fun" philosophy into everyday experiences worldwide.

The exhibition will run from June 20 to July 18 at The Oculus at the World Trade Center, New York City.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.

SOURCE MINISO