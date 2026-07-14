A new survey of 1,200 women conducted reveals that 97% want to understand their bodies — not just treat their symptoms — yet 95% feel they've been left to figure it out entirely alone

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira, the at-home, clinically-validated hormone tracker, today announced actress and advocate Rumer Willis as its new Global Brand Ambassador. In tandem with the partnership, Mira is launching the "A Woman's Maze" campaign, a sweeping national initiative designed to address the profound confusion, dismissed symptoms, and systemic roadblocks women face when navigating their hormonal and reproductive health.

A Woman's Maze — The Manifesto Speed Speed Mira Names Rumer Willis Global Brand Ambassador

The launch of "A Woman's Maze" is anchored by a new May 2026 consumer survey conducted by Mira, which starkly illustrates the breakdown in traditional women's healthcare. The findings reveal a healthcare landscape where women are left to rely on search engines and AI rather than medical professionals to understand their own bodies.

Key findings include:

97% of women want to better understand their bodies—not just treat their symptoms.

of women want to better understand their bodies—not just treat their symptoms. 96% of women have actively questioned, "Is this normal?" regarding their health symptoms.

of women have actively questioned, "Is this normal?" regarding their health symptoms. 95% of women felt they had to figure out their health entirely on their own.

of women felt they had to figure out their health entirely on their own. 73% of women asked Google or ChatGPT for health answers they felt they couldn't get from a doctor.

of women asked Google or ChatGPT for health answers they felt they couldn't get from a doctor. 73% of women delayed seeking professional care because they convinced themselves their symptoms were "normal" or "something to push through."

"We're always asking if something is normal or not," said Rumer Willis. "I spent years assuming my body was the problem. Tracking my actual hormones with Mira was the first time I stopped guessing and started understanding my cycles. I'm not here to be a spokesperson. I'm here because I wish every woman had this information sooner."

"For too long, women's health has been treated as a guessing game, leaving millions feeling isolated and dismissed," added Sylvia Kang, Founder and CEO of Mira. "'A Woman's Maze' is our rallying cry to change that paradigm. We are thrilled to welcome Rumer Willis to the Mira family. Her authentic voice and unapologetic commitment to bodily literacy perfectly align with our mission. By providing women with lab-quality hormone data at home, we are handing them the map to finally navigate their way out of the maze."

According to Dr. Lucky Sekhon, MD, Double Board-Certified OBGYN and Reproductive Endocrinologist at RMA of New York and Mira Medical Advisor, "It is deeply concerning to see that 73% of women delay necessary care because society has conditioned them to normalize their own suffering. By giving women access to continuous, personalized hormone data, Mira bridges the gap between patient confusion and actionable clinical care, allowing doctors and patients to make informed decisions together."

As part of the annual campaign, Mira is calling on individuals, advocates, and healthcare professionals to sign a petition on Change.org demanding that legislators mandate comprehensive, medically accurate sex hormone education in K-12 schools and fundamentally change how women' s health is addressed, funded, and researched for generations to come.

To join the movement, sign the petition and learn more about the campaign, please visit: https://shop.miracare.com/pages/a-womans-maze and https://youtu.be/4MI_1HJnRfs?si=Hsa7tAWf8iDlTanQ .

About Mira

Mira is an innovative women's health company providing the most advanced at-home hormone testing and tracking technology. By measuring exact numerical hormone concentrations, Mira empowers women with highly accurate, clinical-grade data to navigate fertility, menopause, and overall hormonal health with confidence. Learn more at shop.miracare.com and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Quanovate Tech Inc, dba Mira