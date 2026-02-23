Women's Health Company Mira Calls for Federal Reform of U.S. Sex Education

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira , a leading hormonal health company, today announced the launch of a national petition aimed at closing a dramatic gap around hormonal health in sex education in the United States, aligning with the company's annual Sex Hormones Awareness Week.

Mira's petition calls for mandatory, medically accurate, comprehensive sex and hormonal health education in all U.S. public schools, informed by clinical research and public health best practices. Key topics in the proposed curriculum include:

Fertility literacy and family planning at different life stages

Menstrual cycle phases and hormonal regulation

The influence of reproductive hormones on sleep, metabolism, stress, and overall health

Early recognition of hormonal imbalances and conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

The company's call for reform follows years of research into hormone literacy. In a survey of its community, Mira found that 90% of women say sex education did not prepare them for real life. Many reported learning about ovulation timing, fertility windows, or hormonal disorders only after experiencing irregular cycles, severe symptoms, or delayed diagnoses.

Current policies help explain these gaps:

39 states and Washington, D.C. require abstinence to be emphasized when sex education is taught;

Only 19 states require instruction to be medically accurate

Only 4 states require menstrual health education beyond basic puberty

"Sex education should be grounded in accurate medical information about female hormones and normal physiological changes from puberty through adulthood," said Dr. Jessica Nazzaro, OBGYN at Cleveland Clinic and Medical Advisor at Mira. "When education reflects these realities, it empowers young women to understand their bodies and make informed decisions that support long-term health."

The initiative represents the culmination of Mira's multi-year mission to advance hormone literacy. During the coming months, Mira will release new research findings, convene medical and policy experts, and host advocacy-driven programming to elevate national standards for reproductive and hormonal education.

To support comprehensive, medically accurate sex and hormone education in U.S. schools, sign the petition here.

About Mira

Mira is a San Francisco-based hormonal health company providing integrative care and hormonal testing Mira was founded in late 2015 with a mission to develop data-driven hormonal health solutions to help women make confident health decisions during every stage of their lives – from the menstrual stage to menopause.

