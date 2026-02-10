Mira Collaborates with ŌURA to Bring Hormone Health Into Everyday Wellness

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira , the leading hormonal health company, today announced a new integration with ŌURA , maker of the world's leading smart ring. The integration allows Mira users to view sleep, readiness, and temperature trends from ŌURA directly alongside their hormone data in the Mira app, revealing how hormonal changes influence how women feel, sleep, and function day to day. ŌURA Members' consent to share data with Mira is foundational to this integration, ensuring the trust and control required to deliver meaningful insights.

Hormones affect nearly every system in the body, yet rarely measured or contextualized with daily health signals. By bringing these data streams together in one app, Mira and ŌURA help women move beyond isolated metrics to understand patterns.

"By connecting hormone data with daily health signals, we're giving women insights they can act on - whether managing fertility, navigating perimenopause, or addressing hormonal imbalances," said Sylvia Kang, CEO and founder of Mira

The Mira x ŌURA integration supports a variety of health journeys, including:

Perimenopause and menopause: Track temperature and sleep alongside hormone changes to spot disruptions and improve rest.

Combine hormone data with temperature and wellness signals to confirm ovulation and understand cycle patterns. Hormonal imbalances: Correlate fatigue, low energy, or disrupted sleep with hormonal shifts to inform clinician discussions.

"Hormonal changes play a critical role in how women feel each day and are a through line that connects so many aspects of health, from first periods, to menstrual cycles, pregnancy, perimenopause and beyond," said Dr. Chris Curry, MD, PhD, Clinical Director of Women's Health at ŌURA. "By combining Mira's lab-grade hormone data with Oura's continuous biometrics, we're helping women see how hormonal shifts show up in their everyday lives. This integrated view supports our goal of always supporting body literacy."

The Mira x ŌURA integration is now available to Mira users.

About Mira

Mira is a San Francisco-based hormonal health company providing integrative care and hormonal testing Mira was founded in late 2015 with a mission to develop data-driven hormonal health solutions to help women make confident health decisions during every stage of their lives – from the menstrual stage to menopause.

SOURCE Quanovate Tech Inc, dba Mira