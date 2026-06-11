Miraculous Corp Drives Brand Expansion with Multi-Category Retail and Experiential Partnerships Through Year-End 2026

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miraculous Corp, the joint venture between Mediawan and ZAG, today announced a robust slate of strategic brand collaborations set to roll out in the U.S. from late-May through December 2026 for the globally popular Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir superhero franchise.

"Treat Yourself Like a Hero" with Miraculous® x sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt (May 27 - August 18) Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir - Season 6

Set in the heart of Paris, Miraculous® follows Marinette and Adrien—ordinary teens with extraordinary destinies. When danger strikes, they transform into Ladybug and Cat Noir, crime-fighting superheroes. But while they fight supervillains in secret, they also navigate crushes, friendships, and the everyday chaos of teen life. It's a coming-of-age story layered with anime-style mythology and heartfelt themes of identity, empowerment, and self-belief, with a core message that true heroes are the ones behind the mask.

The new programs span branded retail promotions and experiential activations across high-frequency, family-focused destinations. Together, these initiatives invite fans to show up with confidence, creativity, and kindness in their everyday lives. The programs are as follows:

"Treat Yourself Like a Hero" with Miraculous® x sweetFrog® Premium Frozen Yogurt (May 27 – August 18)

This family-friendly frozen yogurt brand is known for its self-serve experience and community-focused store environments across its 250 locations. Capturing the playful spirit and bold energy of Miraculous®, sweetFrog's new Power Up Raspberry Macaron Frozen Yogurt is a vibrant summer indulgence encouraging guests to "Treat Yourself Like a Hero." Bursting with a bold raspberry flavor and a touch of almond extract, this refreshing frozen yogurt is a bright summer treat—ready to fuel your inner hero! sweetFrog® is also bringing the fun with exclusive color-changing spoons, while supplies last, and fans can level up their visit by entering a special Miraculous-themed sweepstakes for a chance to win exciting prizes.

"Everyday Hero Self-Care" with PIPA Skincare (August – October)

Specialists in dermatologist-tested skincare products designed specifically for children and tweens, this limited-time PIPA skincare bundle reflects the theme of "Everyday Hero Self-Care," encouraging healthy routines, and confidence and self-expression as foundational superpowers.

"Sweeten Your Day the Miraculous Way" with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (September 15 – October 31)

A premium chocolatier recognized for its handcrafted sweets, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory transforms seasonal treats into meaningful moments of fun and connection. The chocolatier will offer Miraculous®-themed hand-dipped caramel apples across 150 locations supported by custom packaging and in-store signage. The activation encourages families and friends to brighten someone's day through simple, thoughtful gestures.

"Inspired by Paris, Created by You" with Color Me Mine (September)

This nationwide in-studio creative activation with leading paint-your-own pottery franchise Color Me Mine across its 150 stores builds on the "hero art activity" concept, inviting fans to express their inner hero through creativity and self-expression. The promotion features exclusive Miraculous®-themed pottery projects and Paris-inspired design elements.

"Be Miraculous" with Snip-its & Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids (October – November)

Snip-its and Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids are popular children's hair salon brands known for transforming haircuts into fun, entertainment-driven experiences. This nationwide promotion at more than 150 locations will feature Miraculous®-branded in-salon materials and themed elements that transform routine haircuts into confidence-building superhero moments. The "Be Miraculous" theme empowers kids to see themselves as heroes in their own stories, celebrating individuality, confidence, and self-expression.

"Superhero Sweetness" with Crêpe Delicious, Nutella Strawberry Ladybug Crêpes (November – December)

This holiday season, guests across 45 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Chile will be invited to enjoy a limited-time Miraculous®-inspired Strawberry Nutella Crêpe, bringing a playful and indulgent twist to a beloved treat. The activation will be supported by vibrant in-store signage and branded promotional materials, creating a fully immersive experience for families and fans. Designed to extend the world of Miraculous® into the specialty QSR space, this campaign delivers a memorable seasonal moment that blends fun, nostalgia, and indulgence at a key time of year when customers are seeking shared experiences and festive treats.

"At its core, Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is about confidence, self-expression, and believing in yourself," said Lisa K. Foster, Sr. Vice President, Licensing, North America, Global Toy and Publishing at Miraculous Corp."These partnerships bring that message to life in ways that feel personal and accessible, turning everyday experiences into moments where kids can see themselves as the heroes of their own story."

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is available in the U.S. on Disney Channel, Disney+, and Netflix. As the global sensation enters its second decade, the Miraculous® universe continues to captivate audiences through its CG-animated television series, TV Event specials, feature film, and digital content, as well as consumer products, gaming, live events, and more. With broad appeal across all ages, the show's five seasons are available in over 150 countries across the globe.

About Miraculous Corp

Driven by a mission to inspire future heroes to change the world, Miraculous Corp creates stories that empower and engage kids and family audiences everywhere. The company's dynamic portfolio includes the flagship property Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, available in over 150 territories. Seasons six and seven are in production and a theatrical feature is in development, produced by John Cohen (Despicable Me). The portfolio also includes the Miraculous Chibis (52 x 3'), as well as Miraculous Stellar Force (26 x 22'), the first original spin-off series in the Miraculous® universe.

Contacts

ThreeSixty Communications

Carol Holdsworth – [email protected]; 805-252-1848

Michelle Orsi – [email protected]

SOURCE Miraculous Corp