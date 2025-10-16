Celebrating 10 Years of Miraculous® Magic with New Toys, Books, Costumes, and More

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, the global animated sensation from Miraculous Corp, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an exciting new collection of products including toys, costumes, jewelry, books, and more, just in time for fall and the holiday gift-giving season!

Since its debut in 2015, Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has captivated audiences worldwide with its authentic blend of adventure, humor, and heartfelt storytelling. Following Marinette and Adrien—ordinary teens who become superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir—the series has become a global phenomenon, inspiring audiences with themes of friendship, courage, and the belief that there's a hero inside everyone. Now entering its next chapter, Miraculous continues to grow with Season Six episodes currently rolling out on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney+, offering fans brand-new stories and superhero adventures to enjoy alongside the anniversary celebrations. Seasons one through four are also available on Netflix.

This all-new must-have collection of products from Miraculous Corp and its retail partners are perfectly packaged and ready to delight kids everywhere!

Toys from Playmates Toys

Playmates Toys leads the anniversary celebration with exclusive toys on Amazon including the Miraculous Ladybug 10th Anniversary Collector Doll standing 10.5″ tall and featuring a shimmering costume, detachable cape, and iconic YoYo (ages 4+, MSRP $39.99); and the Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 2-Pack, featuring Ladybug and Cat Noir in new Season 6 outfits (ages 4+, MSRP $35.99).

At Target exclusively, the Miraculous Hero Switch Penny Beebug, selected as a Top Holiday Toy from Toy Insider, lets fans transform Pennybug into Beebug and Marinette into Ladybug at the press of a button (ages 4+, MSRP $24.99). And the Miraculous Ladybug S6 Heroez doll brings in the spirit of the new Season 6 adventures featuring Ladybug's beautiful new superhero suit with a red and black spotted design, removable shoes, and a permanent matching mask (ages 4+, MSRP $14.99).

The new line also includes two fun stocking stuffers available at Walmart and Target! For a touch of interactive fun, the Miraculous Magic Heroez Shake Surprise, selected as a Top Holiday Toy by Toy Insider, invites fans to add water and shake to reveal 4″ stylized figures (ages 4+, MSRP $9.99). And fans will adore the Miraculous Box Stack Shack Surprise, with stackable blind–box environments and mini–kwami figures, available at Target and Walmart (ages 4+, MSRP $4.99).

Dress-Up

Fans can suit up for heroics with imaginative new costumes. The Miraculous Ladybug Light–Up Dress–Up Set, also from Playmates Toys and available exclusively at Target, includes a working YoYo, multicolor light–up earrings, gloves, and mask for immersive play (ages 4+, MSRP $14.99).

Through A Leading Role's website, fans can access premium costumes such as the Miraculous Ladybug Child Dress Up which includes wig, mask, jumpsuit, and tulle skirt (sizes 4–10, MSRP $99.99). The Cat Noir Child Dress Up includes ear headband, mask, jacket with bell charm, and matching pants (sizes 4–10, MSRP $99.99). And the commemorative 10th Anniversary Child Dress Up features a dramatic cape, wig, mask, and sleek jumpsuit designed with keepsake quality (sizes 4–10, MSRP $199.99).

Pajamas

Women-owned and operated sustainable clothing and accessories brand Birdie Bean now offers PJs for mom and the littles bringing Parisian charm to cozy bedtime moments. Pieces include the Miraculous Sweet Trend Women's Lounge Set (MSRP $75.00) and Miraculous™ Sweet Trend 2-Piece Set (MSRP $48.00).

Jewelry

Miraculous fans can carry everyday magic with the Gnoce × Miraculous sterling–silver jewelry collection. Highlights include the Ladybug Pendant Necklace (MSRP $159), and the Ladybug Pendant Dangle Charm (MSRP $95). Both are available directly from Gnoce.

Publishing

Miraculous comes to the kitchen and bookshelf this season with Miraculous: The Official Cookbook from Insight Editions, featuring 60 Parisian–inspired recipes such as Ladybug Éclairs and Sabine's Chicken Cordon Bleu (MSRP $27.99). Fans can also enjoy Miraculous Chibi Vol. 2: Curiosity Kills the Cat and Other Tales, a charming graphic novel from Papercutz full of new Ladybug and Cat Noir adventures, Chibi style! Available at Barnes & Noble (MSRP $7.99).

Holiday Sweet Treats

I'm The Chef Too x Miraculous

From September 15 – December 31, 2025, families can enjoy the limited-edition "Miraculous Ladybug's YoYo Cocoa Bomb Trio" kit from I'm The Chef Too!, a STEM education company that turns kitchens into creative labs by blending baking with science, math, and engineering for hands-on fun and learning (MSRP $38.95).

From Paris to Los Angeles, Miraculous® owes its success to the passionate community of fans who have grown alongside Marinette and Adrien over the past decade. This celebration is as much about them as it is about the heroes on screen!

About Miraculous Corp

Miraculous Corp is the groundbreaking joint venture between Mediawan and ZAG, established in 2024 to unite all facets of the globally acclaimed Miraculous® franchise. Mediawan—Europe's premier independent production powerhouse led by Pierre-Antoine Capton—is known for acclaimed titles such as Miraculous, Adolescence, Call My Agent, 3 Body Problem, HIP, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Rhythm and Flow. ZAG, the innovative independent animation studio led by Jeremy Zag, has gained global recognition for creating the ZAG HEROEZ Label including Miraculous and Ghostforce. Headquartered in the United States, Miraculous Corp oversees the franchise's creative vision and commercial strategy to expand its global footprint and usher in a new era of iconic characters and captivating narratives. Driven by the mission to inspire future heroes to change the world, Miraculous Corp delivers storytelling that inspires young audiences.

