Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Products Launch at Target

Target doubles down on Miss Mouth's, placing the viral stain remover in both the Baby and Laundry aisles with prominent in-store displays

BOSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater™, the beloved stain remover, is expanding its retail footprint this month with a nationwide launch at Target.

Miss Mouth's products will appear in two high-traffic sections of Target stores, the Baby aisle and the Laundry aisle, supported by prominent branded displays. The dual-aisle strategy and expanded merchandising is designed to help shoppers quickly spot stain solutions when they need them most.

Now available at Target

"We built this brand through e-commerce, and we are excited that physical stores continue to accelerate its next phase of growth," says Thrasio CEO David Johnson. "Our customers are deeply loyal to Miss Mouth's, and the natural evolution is to meet them wherever they choose to shop, both online and in-store. Expanding into Target is not just about convenience, it's also about discovery. It introduces the brand to new families while making it even more accessible for those who already know and trust us."

Target shoppers will find a curated assortment of Miss Mouth's products designed for both on-the-go stain emergencies and everyday laundry care, including: 4 oz. Spray, 12 oz. Spray, 3-Pack Stain Treater Pens, 10-Pack Stain Remover Wipes and Laundry Detergent Sheets.

The Target expansion reflects a brand that has earned its place at retail through genuine consumer enthusiasm. Miss Mouth's has amassed close to 100,000 online reviews, gone viral across TikTok and Instagram, and built a loyal following among parenting influencers and family lifestyle creators who swear by it for everything from berry spills to grass stains. That strong social momentum behind a formula that works like magic makes the brand a natural fit for Target's family-focused shoppers.

"Here's the thing about stains, they don't care how old you are," said Sara Young, Thrasio's Chief Commercial Officer. "One minute it's spaghetti sauce on the baby's bib, the next it's grass stains on your teen's game-day pants or red wine on your favorite sweater. With EPA Safer Choice certification, Miss Mouth's may be gentle enough for baby clothes but it is powerful enough to handle any mess life throws your way."

For more information about Miss Mouth's, visit missmouthsshop.com or follow us on Instagram @missmouths and TikTok at @missmouthsmagic

About Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater:

Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater is the award-winning stain remover designed with families in mind. Safe and effective, it quickly tackles food and drink stains on the spot. With almost 100,000 online reviews and named a 2025 Parenting Award winner by Good Housekeeping for its outstanding performance, Miss Mouth's has gone viral for making life's messiest moments easier to clean. Miss Mouth's is a brand of Thrasio, LLC and is trusted by millions of households and available at major retailers nationwide.

About Thrasio:

Thrasio is a consumer goods company that builds and scales brands at the speed of technology. Since its founding in 2018, Thrasio has adapted to a changing marketplace, leveraging a data-driven approach to grow top-performing brands. Thrasio's portfolio includes Beckham Hotel Collection, Hate Stains, Angry Orange, and Nippies. For more information, visit thrasio.com.

SOURCE Thrasio