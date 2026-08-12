Mission Bank named in the top 20 performing banks under $2 billion for fourth year in a row

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bank has once again been named one of American Banker Magazine's Top 20 Performing Publicly Traded Banks Under $2 Billion in Assets, marking the fourth consecutive year the distinction has been the achieved. The annual ranking identifies top performers based on key financial performance metrics, including three-year average return on average equity (ROAE).

This recognition highlights Mission Bank's sustained growth and strong financial performance during a period that has challenged many institutions across the banking industry. While rising funding costs, changing interest rate environments, and increasing competition have pressured banks nationwide, Mission Bank has continued to deliver results, surpassing the $2 billion in assets mark.

According to American Banker the institutions on this list display strong deposit growth, disciplined management, efficiency when it comes to operations, and profitability. Mission Bank's inclusion on the list for a fourth straight year reflects the strength of its business model and the exceptional performance and commitment of its team.

"We are excited to be recognized by American Banker Magazine as one of the nation's top-performing publicly traded banks under $2 billion in assets for the fourth consecutive year," said A.J. Antongiovanni, President and CEO of Mission Bank. "Since this list was finalized, we have surpassed $2 billion in assets, and we continue to grow. It is through the support of our customers and hard work of our team members that we have experienced such success, and I want to extend my thanks. Our purpose is to fuel and grow vibrant and prosperous communities, and this recognition reflects the strength of the relationships we have built together."

About Mission Bank

Founded in 1998, Mission Bank is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and has physical locations serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo County, Ventura, Visalia, and Westlake Village, California. With $2 billion in assets and over 160 employees Mission Bank's focus is business banking and commercial lending. Visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank to learn more.

SOURCE Mission Bank