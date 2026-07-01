Mission Bank Opens New Loan and Deposit Production Office in North San Luis Obispo County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bank has expanded operations in the California Central Coast with the opening of a new Loan and Deposit Production Office located in the North San Luis Obispo County city of Templeton.

Led by Mark Pearce, with Relationship Managers Katie Crocker and Sarah Kramer, and Credit Analysts Lauren Pickard and Kristin Kemp, the team is focused on building commercial and Ag Lending relationships.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for us," says Ag Division Manager Rob Hallum. "We have great relationships up and down the coast, but now we have the team to provide more support and services to the growers and business owners in the SLO County region and beyond."

Pearce has over 30 years in the commercial banking industry and is excited to bring his knowledge and expertise to Mission. "It's great to be with a bank that is business oriented and customer focused," says Pearce. "My approach to banking is rooted in building long-term relationships with customers and helping them grow and become successful. Mission Bank shares that same philosophy."

Mission Bank was founded in 1998 in Bakersfield and has since grown to $2 billion in assets with additional locations in Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Shafter, Ventura, Visalia, and Westlake Village. Mission Bank President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni says the Bank's success can be found in its culture.

"Our business model is centered around high-touch customer service," says Antongiovanni. "Our Relationship Managers and Business Bankers provide a direct, single point of contact for each business owner and decisions are made by the local team. We are excited to welcome Mark and the entire group to Mission!"

About Mission Bancorp

Mission Bancorp is the parent holding company of Mission Bank and Mission Bank 1031 Exchange. Headquartered in Bakersfield California, with locations in Bakersfield, Shafter, Lancaster, Ventura, Westlake Village, San Luis Obispo and Visalia, Mission is currently $1.9 billion in total assets serving local business owners, professionals, and organizational leaders throughout California.

SOURCE Mission Bank