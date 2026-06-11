Mission Bank Opens New Business Banking Center in Westlake Village, California

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bank's newest Business Banking Center is open to the public in Westlake Village, California. The East Ventura County location is located at 4165 East Thousand Oaks BLVD #101 in Westlake Village and is a full-service Business Banking Center under the leadership of Regional President Jason Ritchey.

"We have great customers in East Ventura County and opening this location was about serving the needs of our existing base while expanding our footprint in the Greater Los Angeles Area." Says Ritchey.

In addition to Ritchey, the team consists of Relationship Manager Youseff Chmait, Business Banker Lead Megan Petti, and Business Banker Timothy Ramirez. The Business Banking Center will focus on commercial lending and business banking and will be supported by Mission Bank's AG and SBA Divisions, as well as Mission Bank 1031 Exchange.

"Mission Bank continues to grow, thanks to our impressive team and their commitment to our customers," says Mission Bank President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni. "It's exciting to expand into Westlake Village and bring our concierge style business banking to such a vibrant and prosperous community."

The Westlake Village Business Banking Center is open 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

About Mission Bank

Mission Bank was founded in 1998 by a group of Bakersfield business owners looking for a better way to bank. 28 years later Mission Bank is $2 billion is assets with nine locations in five California counties. Lead by President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni, Mission Bank provides high-touch personalized service and concierge style business banking. It is the only business bank based in Bakersfield, California.

SOURCE Mission Bank