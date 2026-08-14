Missouri Southern State University Celebrates Grand Opening of the Roy Blunt Health Science Innovation Center

"We envisioned a facility that would support powerful, immersive learning experiences for our students—combining advanced technologies with the mentorship of outstanding faculty," said MSSU President Dr. Dean Van Galen. "Now, in the Roy Blunt Health Science Innovation Center, students will be immersed in a range of engaging spaces throughout the building—from teaching and research labs to an expanded cadaver lab to a simulation hospital spanning an entire floor of the building."

"What you have here today with this new building is the possibility to learn innovative ways to do things. But more importantly, think about the thousands of people that the average graduate here with a degree, that allows them to be part of healthcare, will impact the lives of in a positive way," said Roy Blunt, retired U.S. senator.

The center features a simulation hospital, which includes spaces such as a neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery, acute and critical care, as well as X-ray and CT scan suites. The facility also includes an expanded cadaver laboratory, virtual reality simulation capabilities, advanced health science technology, modern classrooms and laboratories, and collaborative study spaces.

"This facility will transform the way our students learn, giving them the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to succeed in today's rapidly evolving healthcare environment," Van Galen explained.

The center's development began nearly five years ago after then-Gov. Mike Parson challenged Missouri's four-year universities to propose capital projects that would be truly transformational. MSSU responded with a vision focused on health and life sciences, immersive learning experiences, and global education.

The project broke ground in April 2024. In March 2025, MSSU celebrated the center's topping-out ceremony with Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe. The facility has since supported the expansion of MSSU's health and life science programs, including the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and a new undergraduate degree in medical imaging, with certificates in sonography, CT and MRI.

The center also houses the Missouri 3D Printing Center for Precision Health, featuring medical-grade 3D printers that support student and patient education and partnerships with healthcare providers. Additionally, the Welcome Center serves as a new "front door" to campus, housing Admissions, Global Education, meeting spaces and a coffee shop.

The center is named in honor of Roy Blunt, who represented Missouri in the U.S. Senate and advocated for higher education and healthcare initiatives across the state. The facility recognizes his public service and contributions to higher education and healthcare in Missouri.

SOURCE Missouri Southern State University