Missouri Southern State University Unveils State-of-the-Art Public Safety and Forensics Institute

JOPLIN, Mo., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri Southern State University (MSSU) celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its new Public Safety and Forensics Institute on Feb. 26, 2026, marking a milestone for law enforcement and forensic science education in the region. The facility reflects the university's expanded statewide mission and commitment to immersive learning that prepares students for real-world careers.

MSSU’s Emergency Manager and Chair of Justice Studies Dr. Tim Wilson showcases the latest fingerprint scanning lab during the grand opening of the Public Safety and Forensics Institute.

The ceremony was held at the Mills Anderson Justice Center, where faculty, students, community leaders, and public safety partners gathered to commemorate the launch.

MSSU's Emergency Manager and Chair of Justice Studies Dr. Tim Wilson opened the event, highlighting the Institute's role in preparing students and strengthening Missouri's public safety workforce. University leaders and community partners then participated in an official ribbon cutting before guests toured the facility.

"Our students are not just studying public safety and forensic science; they are experiencing it firsthand in an environment with the tools, technologies, and scenarios they will encounter in the field," Wilson said. "They are having a true immersive learning experience that will benefit them as they enter the workforce."

The Public Safety and Forensics Institute includes advanced laboratories and specialized technology. Students train in an alternate light source lab to detect and analyze evidence such as bodily fluids, fibers, and trace materials. A crime scene scanning lab features digital imaging and 3D scanning equipment for documenting and reconstructing crime scenes.

The facility also houses an unmanned aircraft systems lab, where students operate drones for crime scene documentation, search and rescue operations, and accident investigations.

An impaired driving investigation lab provides experience in using new oral fluid detection technology to identify drivers under the influence of drugs other than alcohol. Students also have access to a fingerprint scanning lab and ballistics comparison equipment to examine firearms evidence and compare bullet and cartridge markings.

The Institute was funded through Missouri's MoExcels workforce development grant program, with matching support from MSSU.

"We are grateful for the State of Missouri's investment through the MoExcels workforce development grant program," said MSSU President Dr. Dean Van Galen. "The addition of the Public Safety and Forensics Institute will provide impactful experiences for our students and will strengthen the university's statewide leadership in immersive learning."

For more information about MSSU's Justice Studies programs and immersive learning initiatives, visit mssu.edu.

SOURCE Missouri Southern State University