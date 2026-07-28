MIT Federal Credit Union Introduces Member-Centered BNPL to Elevate Digital Banking Experience

Flexible installment payments now available through MIT FCU's integrated debit and checking services to support financial wellness and everyday financial management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Federal Credit Union (MIT FCU), a member-owned cooperative committed to improving the financial well-being of the MIT community through innovative, accessible, and personalized solutions, has launched a new in-house Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) product. This offering enhances financial flexibility while reinforcing MIT FCU's dedication to supporting members in every stage of their financial journey.

MIT FCU’s BNPL solution allows members to pay for purchases using predictable, manageable installment payments directly from their existing MIT FCU checking accounts and debit cards.

MIT FCU's BNPL solution allows members to pay for purchases using predictable, manageable installment payments directly from their existing MIT FCU checking accounts and debit cards. By integrating this feature into MIT FCU's trusted mobile and online banking platforms, members gain seamless access to a budgeting tool designed to ease financial pressure, support cash-flow management, and promote long-term financial stability.

"Our goal has always been to empower our members with tools that simplify their financial lives," said Dmitriy Banar, Senior Vice President of Lending at MIT Federal Credit Union. "This BNPL offering provides a transparent and responsible way to plan purchases, manage spending, and stay in control, supported by a credit union that they see as a trusted partner."

MIT FCU partnered with equipifi®, the leading BNPL platform for financial institutions, to deliver this in-house product. Members can use BNPL to access additional funds ahead of an expense or convert completed qualifying transactions into installment plans. Personalized, pre-qualified BNPL offers appear directly within digital banking and can be accepted within moments.

"MIT Federal Credit Union is innovating with BNPL to help each member of its community grow, thrive, and achieve," said Bryce Deeney, Co-Founder and CEO of equipifi. "By offering financial flexibility designed around member needs and long-term financial health, MIT FCU is strengthening its community and meeting members where they are."

As BNPL adoption continues to grow nationwide, MIT FCU remains committed to providing forward-thinking, member-centric solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of its diverse membership. This new offering underscores MIT FCU's dedication to supporting positive financial outcomes through innovation, transparency, and accessibility.

About MIT Federal Credit Union

MIT Federal Credit Union is a member-owned cooperative financial institution whose primary mission is to provide quality financial services that meet the needs of their members while ensuring the financial well-being of the organization. For more information, visit www.mitfcu.org.

About equipifi®

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform built for financial institutions in the United States. Its white-label solution integrates with core banking and digital platforms, aligning BNPL offerings with consumers' financial goals and banking preferences. equipifi enables institutions to boost engagement, grow market share, and deliver transparent, manageable installment options directly through their own apps. Learn more at www.equipifi.com.

SOURCE equipifi