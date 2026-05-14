equipifi Secures $34 Million Series B to Accelerate Buy Now, Pay Later Across U.S. Financial Institutions

Left Lane Capital Leads Round as All Existing Investors Double Down; Funding to Expand Product Capabilities and Financial Institution Partnerships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi, the fintech platform enabling banks and credit unions to offer flexible payment solutions natively within their digital banking experience, today announced the close of its $34-million Series B. The round was led by Left Lane Capital, with continued participation from all existing investors, including Curql and PHX Ventures. The raise brings equipifi's total funding to $49 million.

equipifi, the fintech platform enabling banks and credit unions to offer flexible payment solutions natively within their digital banking experience, today announced the close of its $34-million Series B. The round was led by Left Lane Capital, with continued participation from all existing investors, including Curql and PHX Ventures.

Meeting a Critical Gap in Consumer Finance

Flexible payments have become a preferred option for over 82 million American consumers, yet most of these products are delivered by third-party fintechs operating entirely outside the banking relationship. equipifi closes that gap. The company's platform enables consumers to split purchases into affordable payments through an institution that already knows them, holds their deposits, and has earned their trust.

The results reflect real demand: consumer adoption of bank-embedded flexible payments has more than tripled in the past year. Research consistently shows that consumers prefer accessing flexible payment options through their primary bank or credit union and report higher satisfaction when they can.

Defining the Next Era of Payments

"BNPL has become the third pillar of how consumers pay alongside debit and credit, and that shift is permanent. Financial institutions are best positioned to own this space, and equipifi is building the network that will power them. With Left Lane's support, we're proud to help the industry meet this moment and define the next era of payments." – Bryce Deeney, Founder and CEO, equipifi

"We believe equipifi is building the defining network for flexible consumer payments across financial institutions. The team combines deep industry expertise with a clear vision for where installment lending is headed, and Left Lane is proud to partner with them." – Dan Ahrens, Managing Partner, Left Lane Capital

Built for the Industry, by the Industry

equipifi's founding team came from financial institutions, where they experienced firsthand the widening gap between consumer expectations and what banks and credit unions could deliver. That background is core to how the company builds, prioritizing deep integration, institutional-grade reliability and an experience that feels genuinely native to the consumer's banking relationship.

The Series B will fund two priorities: expanding equipifi's reach to a broader base of financial institution partners and deepening product capabilities to further extend its leadership in the market. The company expects to double its headcount over the next year, with hiring focused on product and engineering roles.

For more information, visit equipifi.com or contact [email protected].

About equipifi

equipifi is a fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to offer flexible payments and Buy Now, Pay Later as a native capability within their digital banking platforms. By embedding installment lending directly into the institutions consumers already trust, equipifi helps financial institutions deepen the banking relationship, grow their lending portfolio, and compete effectively in a payments landscape defined by evolving consumer expectations. Learn more at equipifi.com.

About Left Lane Capital

Founded in 2019, Left Lane Capital is a New York and London-based venture capital and growth equity firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology businesses globally. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs who create category-defining companies across growth sectors of the economy. Select investments include Bilt Rewards, M1 Finance, LemFi, Ownwell, WeTravel, Moove, Wayflyer, Talkiatry, Blank Street, and more. For more information, visit www.leftlane.com.

SOURCE equipifi