MIT Technology Review Launches New List of 10 Things That Matter in AI Right Now

10 Things That Matter in AI Right Now reflects the expert insights of MIT Technology Review's award-winning AI reporters and editors. The process of creating the list included sourcing ideas across the newsroom, rigorous editorial debate, and careful selection of the 10 developments that are most critical in understanding today's AI landscape, their real-world impact, and where the technology is headed next.

10 Things That Matter in AI Right Now include:

World Models

AI companies want to build systems that understand the external world. If they succeed, they may overcome limitations of LLMs and help AI enter physical environments.

The New War Room

Algorithms have long automated military grunt work, but now generative AI has its own seat in the war room, and commanders take its advice seriously. It's reshaping how militaries share intelligence, work with Big Tech, and make lethal decisions.

Humanoid Data

Just as our words became training data for large language models, videos of our movements are now being collected en masse to train humanoid robots. From sprawling "training centers" where workers repetitively complete tasks to tele-operated bots "puppeted" by strangers overseas, it's a bizarre effort with no guarantee of success.

Agent Orchestration

The first wave of AI agents were able to run your browser or write snippets of code. But they could only act alone. Coming next are teams of agents that cooperate to achieve far more complex goals.

... and more!

"I hope this list helps people step back from the news churn and see more clearly what's really going on with AI from a higher plane," said Amy Nordrum, executive editor, operations, at MIT Technology Review. "We know that kind of perspective is especially valuable in today's AI-driven world."

"This list is a great peek into the minds and notebooks of our crack AI reporting team," said Niall Firth, executive editor, newsroom, at MIT Technology Review. "These are the things that they are excited and worried about in the year ahead."

The full list is available online now at TechnologyReview.com/AI102026. Readers can subscribe to access the complete package, which includes stories that explain each of the 10 selected items, plus two compelling bonus stories about broader AI trends. Subscribers may also watch the livestream recording of the list's unveiling at MIT Technology Review's flagship AI event, EmTech AI.

Members of the press may obtain additional information and access by emailing [email protected].

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is the world's leading authority on technology and its influence. Through award-winning journalism and premium events, we break down complex innovations and analyze their commercial, social, and political impact. From AI and biotech to climate tech and computing, we deliver trusted insights and expert analysis, empowering a global audience to navigate the emerging technologies shaping our future.

We are the destination for those seeking to better understand where technology is headed next. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Reddit.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review [email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review