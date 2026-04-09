MIT Technology Review's EmTech AI 2026: Leading in the Era of AI Integration

MIT's flagship AI conference returns April 21–23 on the MIT campus and online, exploring how leaders can move AI from experimentation into core business infrastructure.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's flagship AI conference, EmTech AI 2026, will take place April 21–23 on the MIT campus, bringing together 400 senior executives, technologists, and researchers to examine one of the most important shifts in artificial intelligence: its transition from experimentation into core business infrastructure.

EmTech AI

As organizations move beyond pilots and proofs of concept, this year's event focuses on what MIT Technology Review calls "the Great Integration"—the challenge of embedding AI into the systems, workflows, and decision-making processes that define modern organizations.

Curated by MIT Technology Review's editorial team, the 2026 agenda delivers practical insight into how leading businesses are deploying AI at scale. Sessions will explore the evolving AI stack, data readiness, governance, agentic systems, and the growing role of AI in shaping strategy and operations.

The speaker lineup brings together leaders from across industry and research, including voices from Microsoft, OpenAI, Snowflake, ServiceNow, Walmart, and more, alongside MIT faculty and MIT Technology Review editors. Speakers include:

Donna Morris, Chief People Officer at Walmart, on integrating AI into the workforce and systems of America's largest private employer

Chief People Officer at Walmart, on integrating AI into the workforce and systems of America's largest private employer Sulman Choudhry , Head of Engineering, ChatGPT at OpenAI, on the rise of AI platforms and integrated architectures

, Head of Engineering, ChatGPT at OpenAI, on the rise of AI platforms and integrated architectures Kellie Romack , Chief Digital Information Officer at ServiceNow, on building an agentic workforce across enterprise systems

, Chief Digital Information Officer at ServiceNow, on building an agentic workforce across enterprise systems Duncan Crabtree-Ireland , National Executive Director at SAG-AFTRA, on the future of human expression in an AI-first world

, National Executive Director at SAG-AFTRA, on the future of human expression in an AI-first world Ali Farhadi, recently appointed to Microsoft's AI intelligence team, on the future of super-intelligent ecosystems and coordinated AI systems

Editorial perspectives will also play a central role, with MIT Technology Review editor in chief Mat Honan, executive editor Amy Nordrum, and senior AI editor Will Douglas Heaven leading discussions on the signals, trends, and tensions shaping AI's next chapter.

Key themes across the agenda include:

Agentic AI : The shift from copilots to systems that can act, decide, and operate across workflows

: The shift from copilots to systems that can act, decide, and operate across workflows The New AI Stack : How data, orchestration, and security must evolve as AI becomes embedded in core systems

: How data, orchestration, and security must evolve as AI becomes embedded in core systems AI and Trust : How discovery, credibility, and decision-making are changing in an AI-mediated world

: How discovery, credibility, and decision-making are changing in an AI-mediated world Creativity and Control: The implications of AI for authorship, ownership, and human expression

In addition to the mainstage program, attendees will gain access to exclusive on-campus experiences, including MIT campus and museum tours, hands-on workshops, editorial-led roundtable discussions, and curated networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful, high-value connections.

With attendance intentionally limited to 400 participants, EmTech AI is designed to prioritize depth, access, and real dialogue between speakers and attendees.

Tickets and last-call pricing

Tickets are limited for this exclusive event. Secure your seat today with last-call pricing.

For the full agenda and to secure your spot, visit EmTech-AI.com.

Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech AI's in-person event will feature exclusive experiences, thought-provoking interviews and keynotes, and strategy-setting case studies. Attendees sit side by side with leaders and peers across all industries in interactive Q&A sessions and experience unparalleled networking opportunities, all in an intimate setting at the Media Lab on the iconic MIT campus.

The virtual experience will include an interactive event hub, featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on demand, live chat and Q&A, and additional networking opportunities.

Members of the media may obtain additional information and request press credentials by emailing [email protected].

EmTech AI Partners

The EmTech AI Presenting Partners are HPE, a leader in essential enterprise technology; Ascendion, helping businesses innovate faster, smarter, and with greater impact with AI-powered software engineering; and GC Cybersecurity, pioneering the world's first fully autonomous data protection and compliance platform. Additional partners and collaborators include Box, Samsung Next, Micron, MIT Professional Education, IDEO, and the MIT Museum. For additional partnership opportunities, contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected] .

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. The print publication, established in 1899, was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning bimonthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: LinkedIn, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review