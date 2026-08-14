Mitratech Preparis Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Business Continuity & Operational Resilience Management, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Business Continuity & Operational Resilience Management solution providers.

Mitratech Preparis, with its integrated capabilities spanning business continuity planning, operational resilience, business impact analysis, crisis and incident management, and risk assessment, has been recognized for its configurable platform, workflow-driven continuity management, and ability to support enterprise-wide resilience programs across complex regulatory environments.

PUNE, India, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Mitratech Preparis as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Business Continuity & Operational Resilience Management, 2026.

Sahil Dhamgaye, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Mitratech Preparis has established a strong position in the Business Continuity & Operational Resilience Management market through its integrated and configurable approach to continuity, resilience, and risk management. Its Business Continuity solution enables organizations to conduct business impact analyses, manage continuity plans, perform risk assessments, and coordinate crisis and incident response through automated workflows and centralized governance. The platform's flexibility, coupled with its integration across the broader Mitratech GRC portfolio, enables organizations to streamline resilience processes, improve operational preparedness, and strengthen enterprise-wide resilience. Its continued investments in workflow automation, reporting, and integrated risk capabilities reinforce its ability to support organizations navigating evolving operational resilience requirements."

QKS Group defines Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management as a collection of capabilities that enable organizations to sustain the delivery of critical operations during and after disruptive events. This includes managing the full lifecycle of continuity and resilience, from assessing operational risks and conducting business impact analyses, to developing, implementing, exercising, and refining business continuity and recovery plans. These solutions go beyond traditional continuity planning to incorporate real-time crisis response, adaptive recovery, and alignment with broader resilience strategies, ensuring operational stability, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder confidence across the enterprise.

Mitratech Preparis positions itself as an integrated provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions, enabling organizations to manage continuity planning, operational resilience, crisis response, and risk assessment through configurable workflows and centralized governance. Its platform supports business impact analysis, continuity plan lifecycle management, testing and exercises, and incident response while integrating with broader governance, risk, and compliance capabilities. Mitratech Preparis demonstrates strength in helping organizations standardize resilience processes, improve cross-functional collaboration, and support enterprise-wide operational resilience initiatives. Its continued investments in workflow automation, analytics, and integrated risk management further strengthen its ability to deliver comprehensive resilience capabilities.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the GRC platform providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information to help users evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Resilience and risk management can't operate in silos anymore. This recognition from QKS Group reflects Mitratech GRC's connected approach - business continuity, operational resilience, and crisis management working alongside our broader GRC portfolio, so that customers get a single source of truth rather than fragmented processes. We're honored by this placement and energized to keep raising the bar for enterprise resilience." - Brent Cole, CEO, GRC Solutions

Additional Resources:

About Mitratech GRC:

Mitratech GRC is a global leader in AI-powered Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software. Its connected platform centralises risk data, automates GRC and business continuity workflows, and strengthens oversight across frameworks and jurisdictions, helping organisations reduce risk, stay audit-ready, and respond confidently to disruption. Mitratech GRC turns compliance and resilience from operational burdens into strategic advantages.

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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SOURCE QKS Group