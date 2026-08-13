Radware positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: API Security, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix ™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading API Security vendors.

provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading API Security vendors. Radware, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Radware, a global leader in AI and application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: API Security, 2026.

Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Radware stands out in API security by combining continuous discovery, contextual testing, runtime posture management, and active mitigation in a single platform, which gives buyers more than just visibility into their attack surface. Its strongest value is the ability to detect and block business logic abuse and API-layer DDoS in real time, making it well suited for enterprises that need deep protection across complex, hybrid environments."

QKS Group defines API Security as a set of tools, platforms, and practices that protect application programming interfaces across their full lifecycle from design and development through testing, deployment, and runtime operation by discovering all API assets, enforcing authentication and authorization controls, detecting and blocking malicious traffic, assessing posture against security policies, and integrating protection into DevSecOps workflows. API security platforms defend against OWASP API Top 10 threats, bot-driven abuse, credential stuffing, business logic exploitation, injection attacks, and sensitive data exposure across REST, GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, and other API protocols through a combination of behavioral analytics, machine learning-based anomaly detection, schema enforcement, and automated response capabilities operating across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

Radware differentiates itself in API Security by combining continuous API discovery, testing, runtime posture management, and real-time attack mitigation on one connected platform. Unlike vendors that stop at inventory or analysis, Radware is built to identify exposed APIs from live traffic, map business logic, and block malicious activity in production as it happens. And unlike typical API security tools that focus mainly on discovery or retrospective posture findings, Radware also brings runtime risk assessment, behavioral AI-based API-layer DDoS protection, bot/ATO defense, schema enforcement, and threat correlation into the same operating model. That makes it a strong fit for enterprises that want to secure APIs as part of a broader application protection stack, especially in hybrid or architecture-sensitive environments.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the API Security, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Organizations demand API security solutions that go beyond discovery to stop attacks in real time," said Connie Stack, Chief Growth Officer at Radware. "We believe QKS Group's recognition validates our approach to helping customers discover, protect, and manage APIs through a unified platform that is designed to deliver comprehensive security across modern application environments."

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About Radware

Radware® is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

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Gina Sorice

Radware

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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