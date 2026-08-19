MixMode Cleared to Broadly Deploy Its AI Cyber Platform in U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community Environments

Company has been granted a Department of War Certificate to Field and an Authority to Operate from the U.S. Intelligence Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode, the AI cyber defense company, today announced two U.S. Government security milestones that clear its platform for wider use in some of the nation's most secure operational environments: a Department of War Certificate to Field (CtF) and an Authority to Operate (ATO) granted by the U.S. Intelligence Community.

MixMode defends large, mission-critical government networks against AI-driven attacks, insider threats and other emerging cyber threats. The platform autonomously observes an organization's network traffic, cloud, and user activity in real time. Instead of relying on rules or signatures of past attacks, its self-learning AI builds a continuously updated model of what expected behavior looks like in each environment, then flags activity that doesn't fit. That is what allows MixMode to surface threats no one has seen before: novel and Frontier AI-generated attacks moving across the network, nation-state tradecraft, and insiders misusing legitimate access. The Third Wave AI at the core of the platform is built on more than two decades of research in applied mathematics and dynamical systems, including projects sponsored by DARPA and the U.S. Department of War.

The two milestones mark significant progress in MixMode's expansion across the U.S. defense and intelligence market:

Certificate to Field (CtF) MixMode achieved a Department of War Certificate to Field, confirming the platform has been evaluated against the Department's software security and risk standards and is approved for use on the granting component's information systems, supporting accelerated evaluations for future Department of War deployments.

MixMode achieved a Department of War Certificate to Field, confirming the platform has been evaluated against the Department's software security and risk standards and is approved for use on the granting component's information systems, supporting accelerated evaluations for future Department of War deployments. Authority to Operate (ATO) A U.S. Intelligence Community agency granted MixMode an Authority to Operate, authorizing the platform to run in high-security operational environments, one of the most rigorous security reviews a software product can complete.

The milestones come as the White House emphasizes the urgent need to modernize cybersecurity for an AI-driven era. Speaking at CyberTalks, Acting Federal CISO Michael Duffy called for a more proactive and adaptive approach: "As we enter this new era defined by AI, interconnections, [and] expanded dependencies… we can't wait for the next crisis to inspire our action."

The urgency is real. Frontier AI level models, such as those from Anthropic and ChatGPT, have recently demonstrated the ability to autonomously find software flaws to immediately build and deploy cyber exploits. This capability, along with agentic frameworks, will be weaponized to enable bad actors to radically increase both the velocity and efficacy of new cyber attacks against critical systems. MixMode is uniquely built to self-learn each environment and accurately predict expected behavior in order to see deviating activity related to active threats. With this highly accurate real-time prediction capability, the platform is able to detect new novel cyber attacks from adversarial actors utilizing frontier AI systems or behavior related to insider threats.

"As the cybersecurity industry evolves with the rapidly increasing use of AI by bad actors, it is now a necessity for real-time AI-driven technology to defend against these attacks," said John Keister, CEO of MixMode. "MixMode has continued to focus on its proprietary, highly-efficient platform that includes the best detection system on the planet for attacks, including those that are AI-driven."

About MixMode

MixMode is a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions at scale, pioneering a patented third-wave, context-aware AI approach that automatically learns and adapts to dynamic environments. The MixMode platform delivers self-supervised, real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. Large organizations with big data workloads – including those in the US Department of War, US Intelligence Community, Utilities, State/Local and Enterprise – trust MixMode to defend their most important assets. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, MixMode is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

[email protected]

SOURCE MixMode, Inc.