MIXSOON to Host Large-Scale Pop-Up Event at LA Koreatown Plaza

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-beauty skincare brand MIXSOON will host a large-scale offline pop-up event at Koreatown Plaza in Los Angeles from Monday, June 15 through Thursday, July 2, 2026. The event is being held in conjunction with TikTok Shop's biggest annual shopping promotion, the Super Brand Day campaign, delivering record-breaking online discounts alongside immersive offline brand experiences.

K-beauty skincare brand MIXSOON will host a large-scale offline pop-up event at Koreatown Plaza in Los Angeles from Monday, June 15 through Thursday, July 2, 2026.

TikTok Super Brand Day is a special promotional campaign featuring brands selected by TikTok Shop, offering bold benefits including discounts of up to 46%, free shipping, and live-stream exclusive discount vouchers, varying by brand and campaign period. Current campaigns and the latest offers can be tracked in real time via TikTok Shop's official page and the #SuperBrandDay hashtag.

The pop-up will span four zones across Koreatown Plaza. An entrance activity zone will host on-the-spot giveaway events, while the basement main atrium will feature a lucky draw machine and brand story exhibition. On the first floor, a product experience zone will offer an AI skin diagnosis service alongside hands-on exploration of MIXSOON's hero ingredients — rice, bean, centella, PDRN, and hyaluronic acid.

A mall-wide stamp tour is also set to draw attention. Visitors who complete the stamp tour by visiting the MIXSOON booth will receive complimentary products, including the brand's popular Bean Cream and Bean Essence. On the second floor, an enclosed immersive photo zone featuring an oversized Soondy plush doll and illuminated light tower will serve as a prime destination for social media photo opportunities.

Special programming rounds out the event. Starting June 20, K-pop idol group The Wind is scheduled to make an appearance, and giveaway events will be held in partnership with merchants within Koreatown Plaza. The pop-up will also feature an art exhibition in collaboration with the Korean-American Special Education Center (KASEC), showcasing works by artists with developmental disabilities. MIXSOON's Vitamin C Serum was designed using original artwork by a KASEC-affiliated artist printed directly on the product packaging, and is expected to draw additional spotlight alongside the exhibition. The total scale of prizes and benefits offered throughout the pop-up represents the largest in MIXSOON's offline event history.

Since its founding, MIXSOON has carried out a wide range of social contribution activities, including support for environmental organizations, international relief organizations, and groups assisting youth aging out of foster care, while donating a portion of its global sales revenue on a monthly basis. In recognition of these efforts, the brand has received the Artist Patronage of the Year Award, and will continue to pursue ESG management that grows brand value alongside social impact.

"We are deeply honored to be hosting this event at Koreatown Plaza — a landmark of the Korean-American community — in Los Angeles, the heart of K-beauty in the United States," said Joo-up Hwang, CEO of MIXSOON. "We hope this event, held together with TikTok Super Brand Day, becomes an unforgettable experience for the Korean-American community in LA and for everyone who loves K-beauty."

MIXSOON is a natural ingredient-focused skincare brand expanding its presence across major global markets including China, the United States, and Japan, with plans to accelerate its competitiveness in North America and beyond. For more details about the LA pop-up, visit the brand's official Instagram (@mixsoon_global) and TikTok (@mixsoon_official).

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SOURCE MIXSOON