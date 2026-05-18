SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful launch on Costco's U.S. online platform in 2024 — where products quickly sold out — Korean skincare brand mixsoon is now making the move from online to brick-and-mortar retail, rolling out to approximately 500 U.S. Costco warehouse locations nationwide. In store shoppers will now have access to an assortment of the brand's best-selling products including Bean Essence and Centella Asiatica Toner in value-sized sets.

Strong U.S. Retail Demand Fuels mixsoon's Expansion Across Costco's Global Markets

Due to this strong momentum and demand in the U.S., mixsoon is now strengthening its presence within Costco Wholesale Corporation across 12 global markets, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, Sweden, and UK now totaling about 570 stores worldwide.

At the center of the expansion is mixsoon's hero product, Bean Essence, formulated with 100% Korean soybeans and a proprietary 72-hour low-temperature extraction process.

Inspired by Korea's long tradition of fermentation — from kimchi to skincare — the formula is designed to maximize ingredient efficacy. Fermentation breaks down molecules into smaller particles for better skin absorption, while low-temperature extraction helps preserve active ingredients and hydration benefits.

Blending fermented soybean, pomegranate, pear, and barley extracts, Bean Essence helps deliver hydrated, visibly smoother skin with a bouncy, glazed-skin finish. The formula also offers a 2-way routine — lightweight daily hydration or layered application for sebum and dead skin care.

Rooted in mixsoon's minimalist skincare philosophy, the brand is known for its single-ingredient essence line, including Centella Asiatica Essence, formulated to help calm skin and support the smooth, bouncy "glass skin" look popularized in K-beauty.

Bean Essence has surpassed 2.85 million cumulative units sold globally from 2021–2025 and became an Olive Young bestseller* in Korea, continuing to gain traction across social and review-driven communities, including Costco-focused discovery channels.

"mixsoon is built on the belief that better skin comes from fewer, higher-quality ingredients," said [Jooup Hwang CEO of mixsoon], founder of mixsoon. "We believe this philosophy resonates with Costco members who prioritize quality, trust, and proven results."

About mixsoon

mixsoon is a leading K-Beauty brand known for its single-ingredient skincare philosophy, focused on achieving a healthy glow from within while staying committed to purity, efficacy, and meaningful social impact.

*Based on Olive Young skincare sales rankings.

Contact:

Jessica McCafferty

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(773) 319-2581

SOURCE mixsoon