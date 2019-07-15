MMCA President David Morgan Responds to President Trump's Comments Regarding Four Congresswomen

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

"The media frenzy that has ensued from the President's recent statements that the four Democratic members of Congress "hate America" further underscores the importance of diversity in news coverage, especially around issues that speak to the divisiveness that permeates the country's current political discourse. MMCA believes it is now more important than ever to ensure that America's newsrooms have a level of cultural competency and understanding of all communities. Our diverse voices are critical to provide context and address the deeper meaning and influence of the President's comments. As such, we applaud Congresswoman Val Demings and her efforts to establish a Media Diversity Congressional Braintrust focused on consensus-based solutions."

The Multicultural Media Correspondents Association (MMCA) is a nonpartisan/nonprofit organization leading a call to action to increase media diversity. In just its fourth year, MMCA has become a trusted convener and facilitator of thought leadership, resource and information sharing and strategic engagement between multicultural media stakeholders, tech and media decision-makers, policymakers and private entities committed to increasing the percentage of diverse media stakeholders and content. www.mmcadc.org ; @mmcadc on all platforms.

