Mobile Banking Market to Hit USD 58.02 Trillion by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Holding 46.6% Market Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the mobile banking market size is projected to grow from USD 28.73 trillion in 2025 to USD 58.02 trillion by 2031, rising from USD 32.11 trillion in 2026 at a 12.56% CAGR (2026–2031). The market is benefiting from the rapid shift toward digital-first banking, as consumers increasingly use mobile apps for payments, fund transfers, bill payments, account management, and other financial services. Banks are continuously enhancing mobile platforms with stronger security, faster transaction capabilities, and personalized digital experiences to improve customer engagement. At the same time, expanding smartphone penetration and greater access to digital financial services are supporting broader adoption, positioning mobile banking as a core channel for both retail and business customers.

Mobile Banking Market Growth Drivers

Growing Adoption of Instant Digital Payments

The increasing preference for instant digital payments is driving growth in the mobile banking market. Consumers now expect fast and seamless transactions for person-to-person transfers, bill payments, and everyday banking activities through mobile apps. As digital payment usage becomes more frequent, users engage with banking apps more regularly, encouraging financial institutions to expand their offerings beyond payments to include savings, lending, investments, and other value-added financial services. This shift is strengthening customer engagement and reinforcing mobile banking as a primary channel for everyday financial management. In addition, continuous improvements in payment infrastructure and user experience are making mobile banking more convenient and reliable. These developments are helping banks increase customer retention while supporting the broader adoption of digital financial services.

Mobile Apps Become the Preferred Banking Channel

Mobile banking apps are increasingly becoming the primary way customers access financial services. Users rely on these platforms for everyday activities such as checking balances, making payments, transferring funds, and managing accounts, reducing the need for branch visits. In response, banks are investing in more intuitive app designs, faster navigation, and personalized digital experiences to improve customer satisfaction. The growing focus on convenience, reliability, and seamless access is strengthening customer engagement while making mobile banking the central touchpoint for both routine transactions and the adoption of additional financial products.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Reliable decisions in the mobile banking market require research built on verified industry data and a transparent analytical approach. Mordor Intelligence delivers balanced market assessments grounded in standard research practices, helping business leaders evaluate opportunities with greater confidence than reports based on limited or less transparent methodologies."

Global Mobile Banking Market Share by Region

North America and Europe remain key markets for mobile banking, with customers widely using mobile apps as their primary banking channel. Strong digital adoption across traditional banks and digital-first financial institutions continues to drive innovation in mobile banking services and customer experiences. Financial institutions in these regions are expanding app capabilities, improving user engagement, and introducing new digital features to strengthen customer relationships. Their mature digital ecosystems and ongoing investments in mobile-first banking continue to shape global trends in the mobile banking market.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the mobile banking market, supported by rising smartphone adoption and increasing demand for digital financial services. Mobile banking is expanding rapidly as it provides convenient access to banking in areas with limited physical branch networks. The growing use of mobile-based payments and everyday financial transactions is encouraging financial institutions to strengthen their digital offerings. As digital financial inclusion continues to improve, the region is expected to remain a major growth driver for the global mobile banking market.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Mobile Banking Market Report

By Service Type

Fund Transfers

Bill Payments

Lending

Deposits and Withdrawals

Investments and Wealth Management

Insurance

Others

By Transaction Type

Consumer-to-Consumer

Consumer-to-Business

Business-to-Business

By End User

Retail Individuals / Consumers

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Corporates and Businesses

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines) Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



Overview – Mobile Banking Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 32.11 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 58.02 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 12.56% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Service Type, By Transaction Type, By End User and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Mobile Banking Companies: Covers global market insights, key segment analysis, available financial information, strategic initiatives, market positioning, product and service offerings, and recent industry developments.

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Bank of America Corporation

Wells Fargo and Company

Citigroup Inc.

Banco Santander S.A.

HSBC Holdings plc

State Bank of India

BBVA Group

Barclays plc

PayPal Holdings Inc.

ING Group

HDFC Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

Standard Chartered plc

DBS Bank Ltd

Nu Holdings Ltd

Revolut Ltd

Chime Financial Inc.

Monzo Bank Ltd

KakaoBank Corp.

Get in-depth industry insights on the mobile banking market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mobile-banking-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Open Banking Market: The Open Banking Market is segmented by Service Offering (Payment Initiation, Account Information Services, Data Aggregation & Enrichment, and Others), End User (Retail Banking Customers, SMEs, Corporate & Commercial Enterprises, and Others), Distribution Channel (Bank Channels, App-Based Platforms, and API Marketplaces), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premise, and Hybrid), and Geography. The market size and forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Banking As A Service (BaaS) Market Size: The Banking-as-a-Service market is valued at USD 28.96 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 65.78 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of API-based banking services and the transition to standardized payment messaging, enabling faster integration and more efficient connectivity between banks and third-party financial service providers.

Neobanking Market Growth: The Neobanking market is moderately consolidated, with a few leading digital banks accounting for a significant share of customers while leaving opportunities for emerging players to expand. Competition is driven by continuous innovation, digital-first customer experiences, and expanding financial service portfolios. Leading providers are investing in artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and API-based platforms to strengthen their offerings, while traditional banks are launching digital banking brands and embedded finance solutions to remain competitive in the evolving market.

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited