MobileX Brings Award-Winning App to Dealers

New Master Agent Partnerships with CellPay, All Access Wireless and Axexo Expand MobileX's National Dealer Network to More Than 5,000 Locations

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX, the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced at the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo it is bringing its award-winning MobileX app to the dealer channel, giving independent wireless dealers new tools to activate and support customers. The company also announced new master agent partnerships with CellPay, All Access Wireless, and Axexo, expanding its national dealer network to more than 5,000 locations, as well as new handset protection offerings.

"Our dealers have always been central to MobileX's growth, and this app puts one of our biggest competitive advantages directly in their hands," said Michael Lanzon, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at MobileX. "With the app, dealers can activate and support customers from anywhere, whether they're in the store or on the go. That means faster activations, better service and stronger customer relationships long after the initial sale."

New dealer program enhancements include:

The MobileX App for Dealers — MobileX is bringing its award-winning app to the dealer channel. Whether in the store or on the go, dealers will be able to activate and support customers wherever business happens. The app also streamlines routine account management, helping dealers strengthen customer relationships beyond the initial sale. Customers can use the MobileX app to manage their accounts, monitor usage, make payments, purchase additional data, and add services such as device protection and spam blocking. The MobileX app will begin rolling out to dealers in October.





— MobileX is bringing its award-winning app to the dealer channel. Whether in the store or on the go, dealers will be able to activate and support customers wherever business happens. The app also streamlines routine account management, helping dealers strengthen customer relationships beyond the initial sale. Customers can use the MobileX app to manage their accounts, monitor usage, make payments, purchase additional data, and add services such as device protection and spam blocking. The MobileX app will begin rolling out to dealers in October. New Master Agent Partnerships — MobileX is expanding its distribution network through new master agent partnerships with CellPay, All Access Wireless and Axexo (formerly Emida Technologies). The partnerships broaden MobileX's national reach while giving more independent wireless dealers access to MobileX onboarding, account management and ongoing support.





— MobileX is expanding its distribution network through new master agent partnerships with CellPay, All Access Wireless and Axexo (formerly Emida Technologies). The partnerships broaden MobileX's national reach while giving more independent wireless dealers access to MobileX onboarding, account management and ongoing support. Handset Protection with AKKO — Through a partnership with AKKO, MobileX will offer handset protection for both new devices and bring-your-own-device customers, giving consumers added peace of mind while creating an ongoing revenue opportunity for dealers.

"Reaching more than 5,000 dealer locations reflects the strength of our dealer network, and we're continuing to invest in the tools and support that help our partners deliver an even better customer experience," said Jason Biado, Senior Vice President of Distribution, MobileX. "Whether it's the MobileX app, expanded distribution through CellPay, All Access Wireless and Axexo, or handset protection, we're giving our dealers practical solutions that help them grow."

MobileX at the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo

Members of the MobileX team will be available throughout the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo at the booths of the company's master agent partners. Additionally, Michael Lanzon will participate in the panel discussion "The MVNO Meets the Market: 2026," and Jason Biado will join the interactive session "The $100K Hotseat: Live Dealer Turnaround."

Following the first day of the show, MobileX will host its Third Annual MobileX Mixer at Montecristo Cigar Bar at Caesars Palace from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Expo attendees can request an invitation here. The evening will also feature MobileX's awards ceremony, recognizing the MVP master agents and dealers whose performance has helped drive MobileX's continued success.

Wireless dealers interested in joining the growing MobileX dealer network can visit dealer.mymobilex.com for more information.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier, delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com.

Press contact:

Illume PR for MobileX

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile X Global, Inc.