Mockett Introduces the HK40 Hook, an Architectural Wall Accessory

From Award-Winning Concept to Production

TORRANCE, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some ideas deserve an exclamation point.

Inspired by the unmistakable silhouette of the punctuation mark itself, Mockett's new HK40 Exclamation Hook transforms a familiar symbol into a striking architectural accessory. More than just a functional wall hook, the HK40 is now available and demonstrates how great design ideas can evolve from creative inspiration into products used in spaces around the world.

Elevate your space with Mockett Creative design for creative spaces

The HK40's distinctive design originated as a concept by Daniel Grabowski, a winner of the Mockett Design Competition, the company's long-running international competition that encourages students and emerging designers to develop innovative, functional products for everyday environments. Recognizing the design's originality, simplicity, and commercial potential, Mockett partnered with Grabowski to refine the concept and bring it from an award-winning submission to a production-ready product.

Just as an exclamation point adds emphasis, excitement, and clarity to written communication, the HK40 creates a memorable focal point while providing practical storage for coats, bags, hats, towels, and other everyday essentials. Its clean geometric form complements residential, commercial, hospitality, education, and workplace interiors, proving that even the smallest design details can make the biggest statement.

"The Mockett Design Competition has always been about discovering fresh ideas and helping new designers bring them to life," said Tyra Cunningham, President of Mockett. "The HK40 is a perfect example of that mission. What began as a creative concept from a talented designer has become a beautifully crafted product that architects and designers can specify with confidence."

Simple, sculptural, and instantly recognizable, the HK40 demonstrates Mockett's commitment to identifying exceptional design wherever it originates and transforming outstanding ideas into high-quality products for the marketplace.

Crafted with the quality and attention to detail customers expect from Mockett, the HK40 is engineered for dependable everyday performance while maintaining a refined architectural appearance. Whether installed individually or in a series, it offers a clean, organized storage solution that enhances virtually any interior.

As with all Mockett products, the HK40 is backed by the company's commitment to Design. Quality. Service. Customers also enjoy knowledgeable support, no minimum order requirements, and fast fulfillment, with 96.5% of orders shipping the same day.

The HK40 Exclamation Hook is available now for your next exciting project.

About the Mockett Design Competition

For more than four decades, the Mockett Design Competition has recognized innovative product concepts from students and emerging designers around the world. Many winning and noteworthy submissions have inspired commercially successful Mockett products, demonstrating the company's commitment to nurturing new talent while bringing fresh ideas to the architectural and furniture industries.

$3,000 per winning design

Engraved achievement trophy

Royalties based on sales (if produced) *

*See rules for details

About Doug Mockett & Company

Founded in 1980, Doug Mockett & Company is the leader in innovative furniture components and architectural hardware. Mockett is recognized throughout the design community for innovative products, outstanding customer service, and its commitment to Design. Quality. Service. Elevate your space with Mockett's fine architectural hardware and accessories.

For more information, visit www.mockett.com.

SOURCE Doug Mockett & Company