MOCKETT ANNOUNCES LILY NAPIERKOWSKI AS WINNER OF THE 40ᵀᴴ ANNUAL DESIGN COMPETITION

TORRANCE, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Mockett & Company is proud to announce Lily Napierkowski as the winner of the 2025 40th Annual Mockett Design Competition for her innovative product concept, "Hooke," a thoughtfully designed purse hook that combines elegant aesthetics with practical functionality.

2025 Mockett Design Competition Winner, Lily Napierkowski, with her "Hooke" purse hook design

Selected from a talented field of submissions, Hooke stood out for its clean, modern design and clever approach to solving an everyday need. The design impressed both the competition judges and Mockett founder Doug Mockett, earning top honors for its originality, usability, and strong potential for real-world application. As the winner, Lily Napierkowski receives a $3,000 cash prize, an engraved achievement trophy, and royalties based on sales if the product is developed and sold.

Each year, the Mockett Design Competition celebrates emerging and established designers by providing a platform to showcase fresh ideas that enhance the way people live and work. The competition encourages creative thinking, practical innovation, and exceptional industrial design, values that have been at the heart of Mockett for decades.

"We're thrilled to recognize Lily Napierkowski for creating such a thoughtful and beautifully executed design," said Doug Mockett, Founder of Doug Mockett & Company. "Hooke is an outstanding example of how great design can transform a simple concept into an elegant, functional solution. We congratulate Lily on this well-deserved achievement."

The 2025 competition once again attracted a diverse range of creative concepts from designers across the country, highlighting the remarkable talent and ingenuity within today's design community. Mockett extends its appreciation to every participant for sharing their vision, creativity, and passion for innovative product design.

As Mockett celebrates this year's winner, preparations are already underway for the 2026 Mockett Design Competition. Designers, students, architects, industrial designers, furniture designers, engineers, and creative thinkers are encouraged to begin developing their next great idea for the opportunity to gain industry recognition and compete for cash awards. Whether your concept improves functionality, solves a common challenge, or reimagines everyday furniture accessories, Mockett invites you to share your creativity with the world.

For complete competition details, eligibility requirements, submission deadlines, and entry information, visit www.mockett.com/design-competition.

About Doug Mockett & Company

Doug Mockett & Company designs and manufactures innovative furniture hardware and architectural accessories for commercial, residential, hospitality, healthcare, educational, and workplace environments. Known for award-winning design, exceptional customer service, and one of the industry's largest selections of power, data, wire management, table legs, hardware, and furniture accessories, Mockett continues to help designers and architects create functional, beautiful spaces around the world.

SOURCE Doug Mockett & Company