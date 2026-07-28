MOCO Connectors Unveils Push Pull Connectors and M Series Circular Connectors for Medical and Industrial Automation

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOCO Connectors, a China-based medical and industrial connector manufacturer, today announced the availability of its Push Pull Connectors and M Series Circular Connectors, engineered to address critical connectivity challenges in medical devices and industrial automation systems. These product lines deliver reliable, quick mating connections that improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime in demanding environments.

Solving Connection Reliability Challenges in Critical Applications

Push Pull and M Series Circular Connector Solutions from MOCO Connectors

Medical equipment manufacturers and industrial automation integrators face increasing pressure to keep connections stable while designs get smaller and lighter. Traditional connectors often struggle with accidental disconnection, limited mating cycles, or weak environmental protection. MOCO has spent 14 years developing connector families that solve these problems through practical engineering.

The Push Pull Connectors use a self latching mechanism that enables secure, one handed operation. The connector locks in place when pushed and stays locked under vibration or accidental pulling. This makes it valuable in surgical settings where equipment needs to be swapped quickly, and on automated production lines that get reconfigured often.

Key Features Driving Performance in Demanding Environments

Push-pull Connectors are available with metal or plastic housings to meet different application requirements. Configurations support signal, power, or combined signal-and-power transmission, while the self-latching mechanism enables fast mating and helps prevent unintended disconnection. Their compact design and secure locking performance make them suitable for medical equipment, instrumentation, and industrial automation systems where reliability and ease of operation are essential.

are available with metal or plastic housings to meet different application requirements. Configurations support signal, power, or combined signal-and-power transmission, while the self-latching mechanism enables fast mating and helps prevent unintended disconnection. Their compact design and secure locking performance make them suitable for medical equipment, instrumentation, and industrial automation systems where reliability and ease of operation are essential. M Series Circular Connectors come in selected M8, M12 and M16 configura tions that offer IP67 prote ction, so du st and water don't get in. Depending on the configuration, the connectors support data, signal or power transmi ssion in a small f ootprint, which is why they fit into equipment where space is tight. MOCO added Euro standard M Series connectors to the lineup in 2022 to better serve international customers.

Before any connector ships, it goes through temperature cycling, vibration testing, and repeated mating cycles. Most Push Pull models hold up past 1,000 mating and unmating cycles. That same connector works whether it's in a sterile operating room or a dusty factory floor.

Enabling Innovation Across Healthcare and Manufacturing Sectors

Medical device developers need connectors that can integrate into regulated equipment while meeting stringent quality requirements. MOCO manufactures its connector products under an ISO 13485:2016-certified quality management system, with compact designs suited to portable diagnostic tools, patient monitors, and surgical instruments.

On the industrial side, M Series connectors link sensors, actuators, and control systems on the factory floor. Because the design is modular, designed to simplify installation and maintenance instead of pulling apart a whole assembly. MOCO also maintains an IATF 16949-certified automotive quality management system, the standard automotive suppliers look for when they're deciding who to trust with a production line.

Eric, CEO of MOCO Connectors, said, "In medical and industrial automation, a single connection failure can halt critical operations. Our Push Pull and M Series connectors are built so reliability becomes something customers can count on every time, taking the guesswork out of every connection. That kind of trust is what keeps manufacturers coming back to us."

Availability and Technical Support

Selected standard configurations of MOCO's push-pull connectors and M Series circular connectors are available for immediate shipment, subject to stock availability through MOCO's global distribution network. Custom configurations and cable assembly services are available for specific application needs, with sample lead times typically ranging from 10 to 20 days, depending on technical requirements.

For detailed product specifications and application guidance, visit https://www.mococonnectors.com/products-76411.html for Push Pull Connectors and https://www.mococonnectors.com/products-76414.html for M Series Circular Connectors.

About MOCO Connectors

Founded in 2012, Shenzhen MOCO Interconnect Co., Ltd. is an integrated manufacturer of precision connectors and cable assemblies. Headquartered in Shenzhen, MOCO operates an 8,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Zhongshan and employs approximately 200 people. The company maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016 and IATF 16949 quality management system certifications, while applicable products hold UL and CE certifications and comply with RoHS requirements. MOCO has obtained 6 invention patents, 27 utility model patents and 10 design patents, together with 9 trademark registrations. It is recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise and a Shenzhen Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative SME.

Media Contact

Eric, CEO of MOCO Connectors

WhatsApp: 86-13686431391

Telephone: +86-134 1096 6347

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.mococonnectors.com/

SOURCE Shenzhen MOCO Interconnect Co., Ltd.