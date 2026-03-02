Industrial Connector Manufacturer MOCO Connectors Marks 13th Anniversary With Launch of New Zhongshan Manufacturing Base

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOCO Connectors, a China-based medical and industrial connector manufacturer, marked its 13th anniversary with the launch of a new manufacturing facility in Zhongshan, which officially began operations in February 2025 to expand production capacity for medical device and industrial automation applications.

Located in Zhongshan's Intelligent Manufacturing Equipment Industrial Park, the site comprises two independent factory buildings with a total floor area of approximately 8,000 square meters.

Exterior view of MOCO Connectors’ new 8,000-square-meter manufacturing base in Zhongshan’s Intelligent Manufacturing Equipment Industrial Park, supporting medical device connectors, industrial automation connectors, and custom cable assembly production.

Company executives said the new manufacturing base is designed to support growing demand for high-quality connection solutions, particularly in sectors where product stability, consistency, and compliance are critical.

"Expanding our manufacturing footprint allows us to strengthen both our development capabilities and delivery reliability," said Eric, CEO of MOCO Connectors. "It enables us to respond faster to customer requirements while maintaining strict quality standards across every production stage."

Founded in 2012, MOCO Connectors has evolved from a small-scale processing operation into an integrated manufacturer specializing in industrial connectors and cable assembly solutions. The company now employs more than 110 people and operates manufacturing sites in both Shenzhen and Zhongshan. MOCO has been recognized as a Shenzhen "Specialized, Refined, Characteristic and Novel Enterprises"—a national recognition for specialized manufacturing expertise. It is awarded to companies recognized for solid technical expertise and a sustained focus on specialized manufacturing fields.

The new production facility integrates 20 production lines, encompassing processes such as CNC machining, injection molding, automated assembly, and in-house testing. Dedicated teams for mold development, machining, and connector and cable testing support daily operations and product development. According to the company, this setup is designed to improve workflow efficiency and maintain consistent performance standards, particularly for customized connectors and non-standard cable assemblies.

MOCO Connectors produces push pull connectors, M Series circular connectors, military and aviation connectors, RF coaxial connectors, and cable assemblies and wiring harnesses used in medical devices, industrial automation, robotics, testing and measurement, aerospace systems, and professional audio-visual and broadcasting equipment. The company holds ISO9001, ISO13485, IATF16949, UL, CE, and RoHS certifications, supporting its supply to regulated markets worldwide.

"Our customers often come to us with complex connection challenges, such as vibration resistance, mis-insertion prevention, or signal integrity in demanding environments," Eric continued. "Our ability to offer custom PIN configurations, specialized materials, and fast development cycles allows us to provide connector solutions that are not readily available as standard products."

As a global custom electrical connector manufacturer, MOCO Connectors serves customers across Europe, North America, and Asia, working with equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and OEM partners. Its client base spans medical technology, industrial automation, communications, and advanced manufacturing industries.

The company stated that the opening of the Zhongshan manufacturing base marks an important step in aligning its production capabilities with long-term development plans. By steadily investing in manufacturing capacity, engineering talent, and quality systems, MOCO Connectors is positioning itself as a long-term production partner for medical and automation customers worldwide.

