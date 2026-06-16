Modera Wealth Management Expands Florida Presence with Northstar Transaction

The firm joins Modera to support long-term succession, client service and advisor growth, adding $311.6 million in assets to the growing RIA

WESTWOOD, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modera Wealth Management ("Modera"), a fee-only wealth management firm for individuals, families, business owners, and nonprofit institutions, today announced its transaction with Northstar Financial Planners, Inc. ("Northstar"), a Plantation, Florida-based registered investment adviser.

Founded in 2000, Northstar built its practice around fee-only fiduciary advice, long-term planning, and specialized guidance for pre-retirees, Florida Retirement System special risk employees, and families of children with special needs. Northstar serves more than 350 households, mostly in Florida.

The transaction brings specialized planning resources and $311.6 million in assets under management to Modera, while also expanding its presence in Florida. It brings Northstar's team into a national wealth management firm with broader investment, financial planning, tax advisory, and technology resources. Northstar Founder and CEO Allen Giese, ChFC®, ChSNC®, CLU®, will join Modera as a wealth manager and principal.

"Allen and his team were intentional and thoughtful about how they built Northstar's planning practice with a dedicated commitment to fiduciary advice," said Tom Orecchio, CEO of Modera. "We spent a great deal of time together making sure this was the right cultural and philosophical match, and we're pleased to welcome Northstar's clients and professionals to Modera as we continue to grow our presence in Florida."

For Northstar, joining Modera provides additional resources for clients and creates a durable succession path for the firm.

"By joining Modera, our clients gain access to additional investment, financial planning, tax advisory, and technology resources," Giese said. "We look forward to having expanded career paths, resources, and long-term opportunities for our team, which also will ultimately benefit our clients."

Succession planning was an important factor in the decision, Giese said. "We've grown to a point where having a sound, durable succession plan isn't optional. It's responsible. Joining Modera helps ensure the future of the firm is not dependent on any one individual, and it preserves the relationships and planning philosophy that our clients value."

Modera currently has an office in Inverness, Florida, and this will further strengthen its ability to serve clients throughout the Southeast. Modera serves more than 6,300 clients from its 18 offices and oversees $17.5 billion in assets under management.

About Modera Wealth Management

Modera Wealth Management provides comprehensive wealth advisory, financial planning, investment management, and tax services to individuals, families, nonprofit institutions, and retirement plan sponsors. The firm serves more than 6,300 clients across the country and oversees $17.5 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. With a strong client-first culture since its inception in 1983, Modera is majority owned by employee shareholders and committed to making a positive and lasting impact on its clients, employees, and in communities. Visit ModeraWealth.com to learn more.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Modera) is an SEC-registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training. For information pertaining to our registration status, the fees we charge including how we are compensated and by whom, additional costs that may be incurred, our conflicts of interest, any disclosed disciplinary events of the Firm or its personnel, and the types of services we offer, please contact us directly or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov) to obtain a copy of our disclosure statement, Form ADV Part 2A, and ADV Part 3/Form CRS. In addition, our Privacy Notice outlines how we handle your non-public personal information. Please read these documents carefully before you make a decision to hire Modera, invest or send money.

SOURCE Modera Wealth Management, LLC