Modera Wealth Management Hires Two New Chiefs to Lead Investments and Operations

Gaurav Mallik joins as CIO and Shelly Kapoor named COO as the RIA adds two industry veterans to aid expansion of investment and technology platforms

WESTWOOD, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modera Wealth Management ("Modera"), a fee-only wealth management firm for individuals, families, business owners, and nonprofit institutions, today announced the appointment of two seasoned executives. The RIA, founded in 1983, named Gaurav Mallik as Chief Investment Officer and Shelly Kapoor as Chief Operating Officer.

With these appointments, the firm strengthens its ability to deliver the advanced investment and planning capabilities, personalized service, and disciplined operational execution that Modera's clients expect.

"We brought on these two wealth management veterans at a pivotal moment as we expand both our investment offerings and our operations and technology platform," said Tom Orecchio, CEO. "They will be instrumental in driving our organization forward, helping to ensure that we continue to deliver the comprehensive high-touch experience that our clients value."

Gaurav, who is based in Modera's Boston office, will lead the firm's investment strategy and help guide its portfolio allocation, investment solutions, and governance framework. A seasoned investment leader, Gaurav most recently served as managing partner of Fiducia Advisors, LLC, where he led consulting projects for wealth management firms, with a focus on the integration of technology and AI into investment processes.

Previously, he served as Chief Investment Officer at Pallas Capital, after nearly two decades in various leadership roles at State Street Global Advisors, including Chief Portfolio Strategist and Chief Investment Strategist. His background spans both quantitative and fundamental investment strategies, with experience in private investments and building institutional trading teams.

Gaurav succeeds George Padula, who has planned to retire at the end of 2026 and will remain with the firm through the end of the year to support a seamless transition.

Shelly, who will be based in Westwood, NJ, joins Modera from Coldstream, where she most recently managed business integrations. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Arnerich Massena prior to the firm's acquisition by Coldstream and spent 13 years as SVP of Operations at Ziff Brothers Investments in New York City, where she gained experience managing complex processes, scaling teams, and supporting high-level business performance at the private family office.

She succeeds Harli Palme, who recently transitioned to a new role as Modera's Director of Learning and Development.

About Modera Wealth Management

Modera Wealth Management provides comprehensive wealth advisory, financial planning, investment management, and tax services to individuals, families, nonprofit institutions, and retirement plan sponsors. The firm serves more than 6,300 clients across the country and oversees $17.5 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. With a strong client-first culture since its inception in 1983, Modera is majority owned by employee shareholders and committed to making a positive and lasting impact on its clients, employees, and in communities. Visit ModeraWealth.com to learn more.

Modera Wealth Management LLC (Modera) is an SEC-registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training. For information pertaining to our registration status, the fees we charge including how we are compensated and by whom, additional costs that may be incurred, our conflicts of interest, any disclosed disciplinary events of the Firm or its personnel, and the types of services we offer, please contact us directly or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov) to obtain a copy of our disclosure statement, Form ADV Part 2A, and ADV Part 3/Form CRS. In addition, our Privacy Notice outlines how we handle your non-public personal information. Please read these documents carefully before you make a decision to hire Modera, invest or send money.

SOURCE Modera Wealth Management, LLC