Modern Family Law Expands in Georgia with 2 New Offices in Savannah and Alpharetta

New locations build on the firm's Atlanta presence, bringing local family law attorneys and Modern Family Law's technology-driven client experience to more Georgia communities.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Family Law is a national family law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate divorce, child custody, child support and other family law matters with clarity and confidence. The firm combines experienced legal representation with technology-supported services designed to make the legal process more accessible, transparent and manageable. With attorneys serving communities across multiple states, Modern Family Law offers local counsel, flexible in-person and virtual meeting options, 24/7 client portal access, educational resources and payment options designed around the needs of today's families. Guided by its "Help You Start Over" mission, the firm is committed to reducing unnecessary conflict, protecting what matters most, and helping clients move forward.

Modern Family Law is expanding its footprint in the Southeastern United States by opening two new office locations in Alpharetta and Savannah. This expansion builds upon the firm's established presence in Atlanta, providing more Georgia families with access to technology-driven legal representation for divorce, child custody, and child support matters. View local legal resources and scheduling options at modernfamilylaw.com.

"Expanding to Savannah and Alpharetta builds on our Atlanta foundation and strengthens our commitment to serving more Georgia families with experienced local attorneys and a client experience that makes difficult times a little easier," said Craig Valentine, Chief Practice Officer at Modern Family Law. "As we grow, we'll expand our reach and strengthen local teams with professionals who share our commitment to respect, honesty, and genuine care."

The firm integrates high-touch legal counsel with digital accessibility to streamline the litigation process for residents across North Georgia and the Coast.

Client-Focused Resources

Local Representation : Experienced family law attorneys now serving clients directly in Atlanta, Alpharetta, and Savannah.

: Experienced family law attorneys now serving clients directly in Atlanta, Alpharetta, and Savannah. Flexible Meeting Options : Availability for both in-person and virtual consultations to accommodate varying schedules.

: Availability for both in-person and virtual consultations to accommodate varying schedules. SimpleStart™ : A specialized payment option designed to make the upfront costs of retaining a family law attorney more manageable.

: A specialized payment option designed to make the upfront costs of retaining a family law attorney more manageable. Digital Client Portal : 24/7 online access for real-time case information, signing documents, and communicating with your legal team.

: 24/7 online access for real-time case information, signing documents, and communicating with your legal team. Family Law Calculators : Free calculators to estimate alimony, child support, parenting time, property division, and attorney fees, updated to reflect current state guidelines and updated regularly to align with changes to state criteria and guidelines.

: Free calculators to estimate alimony, child support, parenting time, property division, and attorney fees, updated to reflect current state guidelines and updated regularly to align with changes to state criteria and guidelines. Educational Resources: Free Georgia state and local guides and other resources designed to help families better understand the legal process and make informed decisions about their next steps.

Cynthia Griffin, Managing Attorney of the Atlanta office, noted that the firm's growth provides an opportunity to contribute to the state's legal community while addressing the evolving needs of families. "After nearly six years with Modern Family Law, I've learned that we don't seek comfort, we evolve with the families we serve and the challenges they face," Griffin stated. "Five years from now, I'd be proud to see our Atlanta office recognized for honoring Georgia's traditions while bringing thoughtful solutions to the evolving challenges families face."

In North Georgia, the Alpharetta office aims to reduce conflict through a resolution-focused approach. Managing Attorney Marques Carter emphasized that families deserve guidance rooted in clarity. "Expanding to Alpharetta advances our mission to reduce conflict, protect stability, and help families move forward with confidence," Carter said.

"Families don't stop being families when a case closes," said Ada Zeno, Managing Attorney of the Savannah office. "Divorce, custody and other family law matters may change what a family looks like, but the relationships, responsibilities and futures at the heart of that family continue. Our Help You Start Over mission is about helping people navigate that change with compassion and clarity, so they can move forward while protecting what matters most. As we grow in Savannah and across Georgia, we're here not just for the legal case, but for the family that continues long after it ends."

Learn more about Modern Family Law's Georgia offices, attorneys and family law services at modernfamilylaw.com/our-locations/georgia.

SOURCE Modern Family Law