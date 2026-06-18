Modesto Residents Will Gain Access to More Affordable Homes Due to $4 Million Health Net Investment

Morris Village development will expand access to long-term housing stability for families and individuals in Stanislaus County

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced a $4 million grant award to Self-Help Enterprises to support the development of Morris Village, a new 45-unit affordable housing community located in Modesto, California.

This investment will help bring more affordable housing to Modesto residents facing housing instability and ongoing health issues.

"Safe, stable housing can make a lasting difference in a person's health and well-being," said Dorothy Seleski, President of Medi-Cal at Health Net. "Our $4 million investment in Morris Village reflects our commitment to addressing the root causes of poor health outcomes in the communities we serve. When people with serious health needs have a stable place to call home, they are better able to manage their conditions, stay connected to care, and build a more secure future. We're proud to partner with Self-Help Enterprises to help bring this community to life in Modesto."

Health Net's grant will help Self-Help Enterprises close the project's remaining funding gap so it can begin construction. The 44 affordable homes will support residents earning below the median income for the area.

"Affordable housing is one of the most urgent needs facing families across Stanislaus County, and Morris Village represents exactly the kind of investment our community deserves," said Stanislaus County Supervisor Mani Grewal. "Health Net's $4 million commitment, combined with the expertise and dedication of Self-Help Enterprises, will help Modesto residents build healthier lives, stronger neighborhoods, and a more resilient community. I am proud to support this project and grateful to Health Net and Self-Help Enterprises for their support."

Self-Health Enterprises anticipates construction to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and be completed in spring of 2028.

"Morris Village will bring 45 much-needed affordable homes to Modesto—homes that do more than provide shelter; they create a foundation for health, stability, and opportunity," said Tom Collishaw, President and CEO of Self-Help Enterprises. "We know that when families have safe, stable housing, their physical and mental health outcomes improve. Health Net's $4 million investment has been instrumental in turning this vision into reality. We're proud to be building in Stanislaus County and look forward to welcoming residents home."

Self-Health Enterprises will also explore partnerships with service providers and community based organizations to connect future Morris Village residents to care and support services needed to thrive long after they move to Morris Village.

"As a registered nurse, I know that housing is a component of care and when families have opportunities to secure affordable housing, it improves their overall wellbeing and helps them thrive in our community," said Sue Zwahlen, Mayor of Modesto. "We appreciate Health Net's investment and Self-Help Enterprises' leadership in making this possible."

Since 2020, Health Net has committed $93 million to housing and homelessness initiatives across California, advancing long-term stability and improved health outcomes for communities most in need. Morris Village represents the latest announced initiative in that ongoing commitment.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 117,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene Corporation employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

SOURCE Health Net, LLC