Modine Publishes 2026 Sustainability Report

RACINE, Wis., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced the publication of its 2026 Sustainability Report. Titled Purpose-Driven Engineering, the report highlights the company's significant progress in environmental stewardship, including the early achievement of its 2030 targets for both energy and water intensity, alongside major strides in product innovation and strategic transformation.

During fiscal year 2026, Modine accelerated its sustainability momentum. The company achieved reductions in energy and water intensity based on a 2018 baseline, surpassing its 2030 targets for both metrics. Additionally, Modine maintained strong, consistent progress on reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions based on a 2018 baseline.

"FY26 represents a pivotal moment for Modine as global trends continue to accelerate demand for advanced thermal management solutions," said Neil D. Brinker, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we move into this next phase of our company, our direction is both ambitious and intentional. We will continue expanding our portfolio of advanced data center and commercial HVAC&R technologies and partnering closely with customers to build infrastructure that is more resilient and more efficient."

To support the sustainability of these growing markets, Modine introduced new solutions, expanded the use of AI across products and operations, and advanced efforts to further embed sustainability throughout its value chain. As part of these continuous improvement efforts, the company received independent limited assurance on its GHG emissions data for the first time.

Looking ahead, the company plans to develop new forward-looking targets to account for the transformational change in its business and the opportunity to continue serving customers in high-growth markets.

"Our progress this year, particularly in surpassing our 2030 energy and water intensity goals years ahead of schedule, is a testament to the dedication of our global workforce," said Erin J. Roth, Modine Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, who leads the company's sustainability program. "Sustainability is embedded in how we operate and innovate, and we are proud of our collaborative efforts to engineer a cleaner, healthier world."

Learn more about Modine's efforts by reading our 2026 Sustainability Report, available at Modine.com.

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™ means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 13,000 employees worldwide, our businesses advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit modine.com.

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SOURCE Modine