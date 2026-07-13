Michael Mahan Joins Modine as President, Commercial HVAC

RACINE, Wis., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that Michael Mahan has joined the company as President of the Commercial HVAC (CHVAC) segment. In this role, Mr. Mahan will be responsible for leading the newly formed segment, which provides heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and heat transfer solutions for the commercial, industrial, and aerospace markets.

"I'm excited to welcome Michael to Modine as the leader of our CHVAC segment," said Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker. "His extensive background positioning businesses as industrial technology leaders aligns with our strategic objectives for the CHVAC segment, making him exceptionally well-suited to lead the organization to new levels of performance and growth."

Mr. Mahan brings more than 20 years of experience to this role, most recently serving as President, Crane Payment Innovations, a publicly reported segment of CraneNXT. Prior to that, he held senior executive roles leading multi-billion-dollar global businesses at Schneider Electric. Before joining Schneider Electric, he held executive roles of increasing responsibility at former GE companies. Mr. Mahan holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from the University of Connecticut.

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™ means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 13,000 employees worldwide, our businesses advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit modine.com.

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SOURCE Modine