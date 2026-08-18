Modulus Unveils Mix, an AI Service Built to Forget What Users Ask

New service adds privacy and confidentiality to AI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulus AI, Inc. today unveiled Mix™, a privacy-first frontier AI service built for privacy and confidentiality.

People now ask AI about business strategy, lawsuits, acquisitions, health, investments, employment decisions, intellectual property, negotiations, and relationships. Those conversations can remain inside an account for years. If retained, they can potentially be exposed through account compromise, security incidents, lawful legal process, policy changes, or corporate transactions.

Mix

Mix was designed around the opposite principle.

Some questions should not become part of your permanent AI history.

Unlike conventional AI services that feature persistent accounts and saved conversations, Mix is designed to minimize the connection between AI usage and identity.

Before information is sent to AI servers, Mix evaluates personally identifying information and removes or substitutes it for anonymity.

"AI has become powerful enough that people are telling it things they may not tell anyone else," said Richard Gardner, founder of Mix. "Yet those conversations can sit in an account for years. If the service does not need to keep the question, it should not keep the question."

Mix keeps billing and reasoning on physically separate systems. The billing system knows that credits were purchased, while the reasoning system processes the question without knowing the user's identity. A temporary authorization allows a session to use credits without sending payment identity into the reasoning environment.

Mix also features advanced reasoning that can extend the capabilities of foundational models like Claude Fable 5 and GPT-5.6 Sol Pro.

Most AI products return one model's answer. Mix can select several frontier AI systems and assign them independent reasoning roles. The models analyze the same problem, challenge assumptions, identify disagreements, critique weak conclusions, and reconsider evidence where necessary.

Mix examines any conflicts and synthesizes the strongest result after important disagreements have been addressed.

"One model can sound completely certain and still be wrong, which is one additional reason why we leverage multiple AI models." Gardner said.

Mix is model-independent, allowing the service to route work among leading frontier systems to strengthen privacy and reasoning capabilities.

Mix operates through prepaid usage credits rather than a mandatory subscription. The introductory price is $20 for 1,000,000 Mix tokens, which do not expire. There are no recurring fees and there is no requirement to keep paying when the service is not needed.

Mix was developed by Modulus initially for healthcare and finance clients. It leverages patented Modulus AI technology based on nearly three decades of work in artificial intelligence, natural-language processing, high-performance computing, and mission-critical systems.

Early access registration is now open at https://mix.chat and visitors can reserve the introductory price with an email address. No payment information is required to register.

"People should not have to choose between powerful AI, thoughtful answers, and privacy," Gardner said. "That's why we built Mix."

About Mix and Modulus AI, Inc.

Mix™ is a privacy-first AI service developed and operated by Modulus AI, Inc., which develops patented artificial intelligence technologies for healthcare, finance, and other industries. Its technology heritage dates to 1997 and spans AI, natural-language processing, high-performance computing, and mission-critical software.

For information or early access, visit https://mix.chat

Media Contact

Jacob Cohen

Modulus AI, Inc.

+1 (480) 525-7940 x807

[email protected]

SOURCE Modulus AI, Inc.