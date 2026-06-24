MoEngage Acquires Aampe to Bring 1:1 Agentic Decisioning to B2C Marketing Teams

The acquisition brings Aampe's reinforcement learning engine natively into MoEngage, creating the first engagement platform where workflow agents for marketers and decisioning agents that act for each user operate from a single, unified system for true 1-1 personalization at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the agentic customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,350 consumer brands, today announced the acquisition of San Francisco-headquartered Aampe, an agentic AI infrastructure company that provisions a dedicated, autonomous AI agent for every individual customer of a brand. Each agent decides what to say, when to say it, how often, and on which channel - composing the right message for that specific individual and learning from every outcome. Marketers define the content, goals, and guardrails; agents handle the rest, with full transparency into every decision made. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Most personalization efforts hit the same ceiling: as demands grow, so do the segments to maintain, the journeys to build, the A/B tests to run, and the headcount required to manage it all. Most decisioning tools compound the problem. Each new initiative cold-starts from zero, learnings don't carry over, and teams rebuild context every time they launch something new.

"Every marketer wants to show up at the right moment, with the right message, for every individual user. The gap isn't ambition, it's infrastructure. Aampe has built something the rest of the market hasn't cracked: a system that optimizes content, timing, channel, and frequency together, continuously, at the individual level," said Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder and CEO, MoEngage.

"But what convinced me was the team behind it. Paul, Schaun, Sami, and the Aampe team have brought a rare combination of research depth and production rigor to one of the hardest problems in marketing. Together, we're going to define the next era of Agentic Marketing, and we're thrilled to have them building it with us."

MoEngage + Aampe: A Unified Platform for Agentic Marketing and Decisioning

The acquisition completes MoEngage's vision of an Agentic Customer Engagement Platform. MoEngage's Merlin AI agents let marketers build content, launch campaigns, design journeys, and surface insights with far greater efficiency — capabilities brands like Soundcloud, Swiggy, and Loblaws already use, while the recent launch of Merlin AI Custom Agents takes this further by owning entire marketing workflows end-to-end rather than assisting with isolated tasks.

Aampe completes the architecture with the decisioning layer: autonomous, individual-level decisioning powered by a semantic label taxonomy that enables transfer learning across campaigns.

"We built Aampe on one conviction: one agent per user, not one model per segment. A per-user agent builds a persistent, compounding model of each individual — their rhythm, their content preferences, what actually moves them to act. And because it learns over meanings rather than specific messages, everything it knows carries forward to the next interaction; nothing starts from zero. MoEngage gives us the infrastructure, channel depth, and customer relationships to make that the default for every brand, not the exception." — Paul Meinshausen, Co-founder and CEO, Aampe

With the acquisition, Aampe's founding team - Paul Meinshausen, Schaun Wheeler, and Sami Abboud will join MoEngage to lead Agentic Decisioning. Aampe's existing customers will continue to be served without disruption, and will benefit from the additional engineering, data science, and customer support resources that come with being part of MoEngage.

Already proven at scale

Aampe's agents are in production across leading consumer brands — including ZenBusiness, Taxfix, Grab, and Swiggy. At scale, the platform runs hundreds of millions of dedicated AI agents and processes more than 200 billion decisions every week.

Taxfix, Europe's leading AI platform for digital tax management, deployed agentic infrastructure, provisioning an AI agent per user instead of relying on segments and static flows.

"We ran Aampe side by side against a rule-based CRM system we'd iterated on for four years. Aampe beat it by 50%, delivered a 40% revenue uplift versus a global holdout, and was breakeven in thirty days. When I compared the fully loaded cost of running Aampe against what we spend on advertising to drive the same returning-customer behavior, Aampe was 120 to 150 times more efficient." said Alex Beresford, Chief Growth Officer, Taxfix

Swiggy, India's leading food delivery platform with over 25 million transacting users per month, has been using both MoEngage and Aampe in its customer engagement stack.

"At Swiggy, personalization at scale isn't a nice-to-have, it's how we build loyalty with millions of users every day. MoEngage has been a core part of that infrastructure, and Aampe has shown us how we can deliver highly relevant messages to our customers by working through thousands of options and tailor-crafting toward their specific preferences. Customers find Swiggy to be their preferred destination, catering to their specific likes and dislikes. We anticipate this acquisition will further enhance the way we serve our customers, and help us in continuing to lead the curve." said Niranjan Sane, AVP Growth, Swiggy

What it means for brands today

The acquisition unlocks what MoEngage calls a "Start Anywhere" approach. B2C brands can plug Aampe's per-user agents into their existing customer engagement or marketing automation platform without any disruption; MoEngage customers get Aampe natively, without switching a thing. Either way, individual-level agentic decisioning becomes accessible to every brand.

It also unites both companies' AI Labs under a single focus: building the next generation of agentic marketing - giving Aampe's research team production-scale context across MoEngage's global customer base to accelerate what's already working.

About Aampe

Aampe was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with a fully distributed team across 14 countries. The company was founded by a trio of scientists, Paul Meinshausen (CEO), Schaun Wheeler (Chief Scientist), and Sami Abboud (CTO). Aampe's reinforcement learning infrastructure, incorporating Thompson Sampling and multi-armed bandit algorithms, with causal inference at the individual-user level, is in production across leading consumer brands in fintech, food delivery, travel, media, and e-commerce globally, helping them amp up their personalization. Learn more at aampe.com

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an Agentic Customer Engagement Platform trusted by over 1,350 global consumer brands, including Flipkart, Domino's, Loblaws, Kayak, Soundcloud, and Deutsche Telekom. The platform combines deep customer analytics, agentic marketing workflows through its Merlin AI Agents, and omnichannel orchestration across messaging and surfaces, helping marketing and product teams deliver experiences that feel personal at any scale. MoEngage operates globally with 15 offices across North America, EMEA, and Asia. Learn more at moengage.com.

SOURCE MoEngage