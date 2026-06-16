MoEngage Launches Customer Engagement Magazine: Human or AI? For B2C Marketers

Inaugural Issue, Available Now, Features Insights from Chiefmartec's Scott Brinker, Executives from Amazon Music and Calm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the Agentic customer engagement platform trusted by 1,350+ global consumer brands, today launched The Customer Engagement Magazine: Human or AI?, a new quarterly print magazine for B2C marketers. The Customer Engagement Magazine offers practical insights from some of the marketing industry's most respected practitioners on navigating the tension between automated efficiency and human judgment.

MoEngage is marking the launch with a physical debut at Movable Ink's ThinkSummit, taking place June 16th–17th in New York City. Attendees can visit MoEngage at Booth #7 to pick up a complimentary copy of Issue 1 and subscribe to receive Issues 2 and 3 upon release.

The publication's overarching theme, "Human or AI?," is explored across three core marketing disciplines:

Data: Why AI fails on bad foundations.

Why AI fails on bad foundations. Personalization: Where the human touch is non-negotiable.

Where the human touch is non-negotiable. Risk: Navigating the ethics of automation.

Each issue, delivered quarterly, goes beyond short-form content to offer a nuanced, in-depth exploration of the complex relationship between human expertise and AI efficiency in customer engagement.

"Marketing leaders are tired of AI hype; they want to know how to actually lead in this new era," said Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder and CEO of MoEngage. "We created this magazine because, while MoEngage is an Agentic platform, the 'human' element has never been more critical. After the response to our previous book, it was clear that marketers want more than digital content: they want a physical, practitioner-led guide to help them decide where AI should take the wheel and where the human hand must stay on the pulse."

The inaugural issue, Data, takes a deep dive into the core concept that data does not automatically produce better decisions. Each contributor explores the question: "What happens when teams give AI the authority to make decisions on a foundation that is not ready?"

Issue 1 features compelling editorials from Chiefmartec's Scott Brinker, Gary Kamikawa, Head of Marketing Technology at Amazon Music, Jeffrey Lee, Lifecycle Marketing Technical Lead at Calm, and other industry leaders. In addition to the print version, subscribers can opt for a digital edition.

In an era where bland, AI-generated content is abundant, the magazine takes a more human approach, leaning heavily into valuable storytelling, Q&As, and lived experience to create a durable, premium print asset. Beautifully designed and thoughtfully edited, each edition is a collectible that marketers will want to save, discuss, and share with colleagues.

The Customer Engagement Magazine: Human or AI? was created for modern B2C brand marketers, industry decision-makers such as CEOs, CMOs, and VPs of Marketing from leading organizations, and the broader MoEngage community.

To request a complimentary print or digital subscription, visit moengage.com/customer-engagement-magazine-human-or-ai

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an Agentic Customer Engagement Platform trusted by over 1,350 global consumer brands, including Flipkart, Domino's, Loblaw, Kayak, Soundcloud, and Deutsche Telekom. The platform combines deep customer analytics, agentic marketing workflows through its Merlin AI Agents, and omnichannel orchestration, helping marketing and product teams deliver experiences that feel personal at any scale. MoEngage is headquartered in San Francisco with offices across North America, EMEA, and Asia. Learn more at moengage.com.

SOURCE MoEngage