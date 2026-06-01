New Online Slot Game Debuts Just Ahead of the Love Island USA Season 8 Premiere

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Digital, the iGaming division of Mohegan, today announced the launch of Love Island Unlocked™, a new online slot game inspired by the global hit series Love Island USA. Available exclusively as a permanent offering through Mohegan Sun Online Casino in Connecticut via both mobile app and desktop, the game gives residents of Connecticut or those visiting who are ages 21+ the opportunity to step into the Love Island universe through an immersive interactive experience.

Mohegan Digital launches Love Island Unlocked™ exclusively on Mohegan Sun Online Casino in Connecticut.

Launching just one day before Season 8 of Love Island USA premieres on June 2, Love Island Unlocked transports players to the island paradise of Fiji, the same tropical setting featured in the upcoming season. Developed by White Hat Studios in partnership with FanDuel, the game blends iconic moments from the series with immersive slot gameplay designed to mirror the drama, twists and challenges fans experience throughout the show.

"Love Island Unlocked represents an exciting evolution in entertainment partnerships," said Guy Greene, Chief Marketing Officer of Mohegan Digital. "At Mohegan Digital, we're focused on creating online gaming experiences that feel connected to the moments and brands people are passionate about. Launching Love Island Unlocked alongside the return of one of the summer's biggest cultural phenomena gives Mohegan Sun Online Casino players an exclusive, immersive way to engage with the franchise, while reinforcing our commitment to bringing innovative, entertainment-driven experiences to the platform."

The game incorporates several recognizable elements inspired by the series, including themed modifiers such as "Bombshell in the Villa," "I've Got a Text!," "Dumping Night" and "Casa Amor Super Spin," alongside an Unlock Trail feature that allows players to progressively unlock new gameplay experiences and character pairs. Players can also personalize gameplay through a "Pick Your Character" feature, with evolving visuals and unlockable content designed to reflect the progression central to the series.

Additional gameplay features include Megaways™ mechanics with thousands of ways to win per spin, Hideaway Bonus Spins featuring multipliers up to 10x, and Collect Features and Cashpots that unlock Mini, Maxi, Major and Mega rewards throughout gameplay.

Launched in 2021, Mohegan Sun Online Casino offers no shortage of the latest and most popular iGaming options across slots, table games and live dealer games to a loyal Connecticut fanbase.

For more information about Mohegan Digital, visit https://mohegangaming.com/mohegan-digital/.

*Only players 21 and over are permitted to play on Mohegan Sun Online Casino.

ABOUT MOHEGAN

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit https://mohegangaming.com/.

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SOURCE Mohegan