New offerings meet growing consumer demand for more personalized energy solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojo® Energy Pouches, the innovative caffeine pouch brand transforming the way consumers experience energy, today announces the launch of their new 100mg energy pouches. Expanding their product lineup, the 100mg pouches join Mojo's existing 50mg products, giving consumers even more ways to personalize their caffeine intake throughout the day.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/mojo/9403051-en-mojo-energy-pouches-launch-100-mg-pouches-new-flavors

Mojo® Energy Pouches Expands Portfolio with the Launch of 100mg Caffeine Pouches and Four New Flavors

Available in four delicious new flavors – Pink Lemonade, Sweet Mint, Mango Passion Guava, and Watermelon – 100mg Mojo Energy Pouches are designed for moments when consumers need additional caffeine support, whether tackling long workdays, managing back-to-back commitments, or navigating extended schedules. With both 50mg and 100mg options now available, consumers have the flexibility to choose the caffeine level that best fits their routine and personal needs, moment by moment.

The new pouches provide 100mg of caffeine in each pouch, which is equivalent to about a cup of coffee. The caffeine is naturally derived from green tea and there is zero sugar and zero calories. Each innovative slider pack contains 15 pouches designed for convenient, on-the-go energy anytime, anywhere.

"Consumers are moving away from one-size-fits-all energy solutions," said Tiana Black, Marketing Director at Mojo Energy Pouches. "Energy needs aren't static—they can vary from day to day and even hour to hour. By introducing our new 100mg pouches alongside our existing 50mg lineup, we're giving consumers more flexibility to choose the energy experience that fits their moment, wherever the day takes them."

The launch follows continued growth for Mojo as consumers increasingly embrace pouch-based energy products as a liquid-free and convenient alternative to traditional caffeine products. Mojo 100mg energy pouches are now available nationwide on Amazon and GrabMojo.com where single packs retail for $8.99, while five-packs are available for $32.50.

Proudly Manufactured in the USA using premium US & imported ingredients, each pouch contains B-Vitamins (B3, B6, B12), L-Theanine, and adaptogens like Ginseng and Yerba Mate, and packaging can be recyclable. To use, simply pop a pouch into your mouth, enjoy for about 20 minutes, then toss it away. Use one or more pouches to adjust your energy level and crush your day, keeping in mind that the FDA has cited that 400mg of caffeine per day is generally safe for most healthy adults. Follow @mojopouches and visit grabmojo.com for more information.

VOLT + CO™:

Volt+Co™ delivers cutting-edge energy solutions designed to integrate seamlessly into the modern lives of multi-source caffeine consumers. Our portfolio of innovative, premium caffeine products like Mojo® Energy Pouches provides the flexibility caffeine consumers need to get their energy right, energizing their world, their way.

Volt+Co™ builds on the legacy of a legendary consumer products company with over 160 years of experience, upholding the highest standards for quality and customer service. We're not just providing great tasting, innovative caffeine solutions, we're empowering consumers' worlds with products that are as forward-thinking and unique as they are.

SOURCE Mojo Energy Pouches