Mojo® Energy Pouches Announce New Limited-Edition Cinnamon Churro Flavor

New Cinnamon Churro is the first limited-edition flavor offering from Mojo ® Energy Pouches since launch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojo® Energy Pouches, the innovative caffeine pouch redefining traditional energy products, today announced the launch of its newest limited-edition flavor: Cinnamon Churro. The specialty flavor is now available in a 5-pack for $19.99 for a limited time at Amazon and GrabMojo.com. Cinnamon Churro offers a delicious and decadent, fall-inspired twist on everyday caffeine intake.

Mojo® Energy Pouches Limited-Edition Cinnamon Churro Flavor

Delivering an indulgent blend of cinnamon and brown sugar in Mojo's signature pouch format, the flavor provides 50mg of caffeine (equivalent to about half a cup of coffee), naturally derived from green tea leaves, with zero sugar and zero calories. Each slider pack contains 15 Cinnamon Churro pouches designed for on-the-go energy all season long.

"Mojo® Energy Pouches are all about giving consumers energy on their own terms, and that includes expanding our flavor innovation to suit a variety of palettes," says Tiana Black, Senior Brand Manager. "Cinnamon Churro captures the flavor of fall while delivering the customizable, portable energy that makes Mojo unique, highlighting our commitment to innovation and creating products that fit seamlessly into consumers' lives."

The limited-edition release joins Mojo's four core flavors – Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Mint, and Peach Watermelon – and is available for purchase for a limited time starting fall. Cinnamon Churro combines the classic flavors of fall with a pastry-like finish that wakes up the mind as well as the taste buds.

Mojo® Energy Pouches are available nationwide on Amazon and GrabMojo.com and at various retailers in 29 states across the Midwest and Southeast – check the store locator online to find a location near you. Cinnamon Churro is available exclusively online on Amazon and GrabMojo.com for a limited time, so be sure to grab one before they're gone!

Mojo® is proudly manufactured in the USA with US & Imported Ingredients, and its packaging can be recyclable. Each pouch contains B-Vitamins (B3, B6, B12), L-Theanine, and adaptogens like Ginseng and Yerba Mate. To use, simply pop a pouch into your mouth, enjoy for about 20 minutes, then toss it away. Use one or more pouches to adjust your energy level and crush your day. Follow @mojopouches and visit grabmojo.com for more information.

VOLT + CO™:

Volt+Co™ delivers cutting-edge energy solutions designed to integrate seamlessly into the modern lives of multi-source caffeine consumers. Our portfolio of innovative, premium caffeine products like Mojo® Energy Pouches provides the flexibility caffeine consumers need to get their energy right, energizing their world, their way.

Volt+Co™ builds on the legacy of a legendary consumer products company with over 160 years of experience, upholding the highest standards for quality and customer service. We're not just providing great tasting, innovative caffeine solutions, we're empowering consumers' worlds with products that are as forward-thinking and unique as they are.

