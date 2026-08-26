Mokas Coffee & Eatery Signs Nine-Unit Development Deal to Expand Across Kansas City

Cornerstone Hospitality Bringing Handcrafted Coffee and Made-to-Order Eats to More Markets Throughout Kansas and Missouri

SALINA, Kan., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mokas Coffee & Eatery, known for its breakfast and lunch offerings made to order, freshly baked pastries, and signature coffee brewed at the official Mokas Roastery, has signed a nine-unit franchise development deal with Cornerstone Hospitality, led by veteran entrepreneurs Brice Turner and Jeff Bennett. The deal includes six units across Clay and Jackson Counties on the Missouri side of the greater Kansas City market, along with three additional development units in Kansas markets outside the metro area. Those three additional units will be directed to the Kansas markets of Derby, Garden City, and Manhattan, with active site selection underway and a 2027 opening targeted as the group builds out the full nine-unit development.

Turner brings nearly two decades of entrepreneurial experience to the partnership. Following his service in the U.S. Army, he founded Duty First Holdings in 2010, growing a diverse portfolio of enterprises that today includes Shocker Composites, Air Capital NDI, Grace Auto, Hornet Cutting Systems and Products, DF Commercial Properties, and, most recently, Cornerstone Hospitality.

"Our family enjoys Mokas, and it's great for connecting with others," said Turner. "Before even considering franchising, I was impressed with the food selection and quality that makes Mokas much more than just another coffee shop, as well as the diverse demographic that enjoys the brand. It's a natural fit for we look for with Cornerstone Hospitality: offering guests a welcoming setting for everything from casual social outings to family meals and business meetings."

Bennett also has an entrepreneurial background, with professional experience in construction and land development, as well as prior success launching and operating a multi-unit franchise on the East Coast. A close friend first introduced him to Mokas, and after visiting several locations he was drawn to the quality and consistency of the food and drinks, as well as the sense of community the brand fosters.

"Mokas is a unique blend of quality drinks and food that you don't see elsewhere in the marketplace, and post-COVID, people are looking for gathering spaces again," said Bennett. "Our partnership group is excited to be on the front end of an exciting new franchise concept that will serve our communities with great food and drinks, and we're looking forward to growing together."

Beyond the business opportunity, Turner and Bennett are motivated by the chance to make a broader community impact. Cornerstone Hospitality plans to give young employees, for whom a Mokas location may be their first job, a positive work environment centered on integrity, respect, accountability and teamwork. They also plan to partner with local charities that align with the company's values in each community it enters.

"Brice and Jeff's backgrounds and combined entrepreneurial experiences make them exactly the kind of franchise partner we look for," said Jason Ingermanson, CEO of JRI Hospitality and President of Mokas Coffee & Eatery. "They understand what it takes to build something meaningful in a community, and that's exactly the spirit Mokas was built on. We're thrilled to support Cornerstone Hospitality as they bring Mokas to new guests throughout the Kansas City metro."

Mokas Coffee & Eatery offers a variety of everyday favorites including in-house roasted coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, pastries, breakfast and lunch wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Each item on their menu is fresh and always prepared in-house. Mokas is part of the JRI Hospitality Group, which has been instrumental in the brand's evolution.

For more information on franchising with Mokas Coffee & Eatery, please visit https://mokasfranchise.com/.

About Mokas Coffee & Eatery

Established 20 years ago in Salina, Kansas, Mokas is unwavering in its commitment to quality and exceptional service. From roasting thoughtfully sourced coffee beans to fresh, made-to-order meals, Mokas strives to create extraordinary dining experiences. Their menu features specialty coffee, frappes, cold brews, energy drinks, smoothies and an array of breakfast, lunch and catering options, including breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, soups and freshly baked pastries. Guests can enjoy their favorites through a convenient drive-thru or in the inviting atmosphere of each Mokas location. With five corporate-owned locations operating in Salina, Colby, three in Wichita KS, and fifteen more under development in Wichita, Kansas City, and other markets in Kansas. The brand is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join the Mokas family. For more information, please visit mokasusa.com.

About JRI Hospitality

Founded in 2011, JRI Hospitality is a leading restaurant and hospitality group operating 145+ units across 18 states. The company is the largest franchisee of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, with more than 130 locations nationwide. Its growing portfolio also includes Mokas Coffee & Eatery, Chompie's Restaurants & Deli, and the Salina Country Club.

Guided by the belief that food brings people together, JRI Hospitality is committed to delivering exceptional, memorable guest experiences while serving as a dedicated community partner through local partnerships, sponsorships, and charitable initiatives. By prioritizing operational excellence, quality, and consistency, JRI continues to strengthen its national footprint while advancing a disciplined growth strategy supported by franchise development initiatives for Mokas Coffee & Eatery and other strategic expansion projects. To learn more, visit www.jriusa.com.

SOURCE Mokas Coffee & Eatery