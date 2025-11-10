From a Single Café to an Emerging Franchise: Mokas Coffee & Eatery Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Handcrafted Coffee Roastery and Eatery Reflects on Its Evolution, Community Impact, and Continued Expansion

SALINA, Kan., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mokas Coffee & Eatery, known for its expertly roasted coffee, freshly baked pastries, and delicious breakfast and lunch offerings, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this November, marking two decades of growth, community connection, and continued expansion.

Mokas Coffee & Eatery Birthday Drinks

From its start as a single café in 2005, Mokas has evolved into a fast-growing regional brand with four locations across Kansas, three more under development, and its first franchisee signed to bring the concept into Kansas City. The company's transition from Mokas Coffee to Mokas Coffee & Eatery in 2024 captured the full scope of what the brand has become: a space where guests can enjoy high-quality coffee and handcrafted food, made-to-order and served with care. As coffee culture continues to thrive, Mokas is well-positioned to continue its momentum to new markets across the country.

"The evolution from Mokas Coffee to Mokas Coffee & Eatery was a natural reflection of how the brand and our guests have grown together," said Jason Ingermanson, President of Mokas Coffee & Eatery and CEO of JRI Hospitality. "From day one, Mokas has been about more than coffee; it's about creating a welcoming space for connection and conversation. As our community's love for fresh, made-to-order meals grew alongside our coffee offerings, the transition allowed us to fully showcase what we do best: crafting both exceptional coffee and flavorful food with care."

Over two decades, Mokas has achieved several milestones that underscore its transformation:

2005: First Mokas opens in Salina, Kansas





Fourth location opens and first franchisee signs multi-unit agreement 2025: 20 years strong—two decades of growth, quality, and connection

To commemorate the anniversary, Mokas is celebrating all year long with giveaways, special promotions, and a lineup of signature anniversary LTOs including a Birthday Bash Latte, Birthday Bash Frappe, and Birthday Loaf, with a portion of proceeds donated to local charities.

"The past twenty years have been about creating a place where quality and community come together in every cup and every plate," continued Ingermanson. "Now, as we look ahead at the next decade, it's all about growth, and bringing our concept to more communities nationwide. Our foundation is strong, and we look forward to expanding while staying true to what's gotten us this far: quality, community, and care."

Established in 2005, Mokas Coffee & Eatery offers a variety of everyday favorites including in-house roasted coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, pastries, breakfast and lunch wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Each item on their menu is fresh and always prepared in-house. Mokas is part of the JRI Hospitality group, which has been instrumental in the brand's evolution.

For more information on franchising with Mokas Coffee & Eatery, please visit https://mokasfranchise.com/.

About Mokas Coffee & Eatery

Established 20 years ago in Salina, Kansas, Mokas is unwavering in its commitment to quality and exceptional service. From roasting thoughtfully sourced coffee beans to fresh, made-to-order meals, Mokas strives to create extraordinary dining experiences. Their menu features specialty coffee, frappes, cold brews, energy drinks, smoothies and an array of breakfast, lunch and catering options, including breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, soups and freshly baked pastries. Guests can enjoy their favorites through a convenient drive-thru or in the inviting atmosphere of each Mokas location. With four corporate-owned locations operating in Salina, Colby, two in Wichita KS, and three more under development in Wichita and Hays, KS, the brand is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join the Mokas family. For more information, please visit mokasusa.com.

About JRI Hospitality

Founded in 2011, JRI Hospitality owns and operates more than 90 restaurants in 15 states, including Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Mokas Coffee & Eatery, Chompie's Restaurants & Deli, Ingermanson Farms and The Salina Country Club. The company's focus on quality and hospitality is helping fuel the demand for its brands. In response, JRI continues to expand its reach with several projects slated this year, and a robust pipeline of projects in the coming years. For more information, visit: www.jriusa.com.

SOURCE Mokas Coffee & Eatery