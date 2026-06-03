Molten Salt Solutions Expands Across Nuclear Sector with New Customer Fissionaire

Agreement supports lithium-7 supply for use in fission reactor fuel systems

SANTA FE, N.M., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molten Salt Solutions today announced a commercial agreement with Fissionaire to supply lithium-7 for use in the company's molten salt reactor technology. Fissionaire is developing proliferation-resistant thermal-spectrum molten salt breeder reactors to deliver carbon-free power, industrial heat, desalination, and medical isotope production, all of which depend on specialized materials for reactor operation. The partnership comes as fission developers move to secure reliable sources of lithium-7 as projects advance toward deployment.

Lithium-7 plays a central role in certain reactor designs, where it minimizes neutron absorption and the formation of tritium, a radioactive form of hydrogen produced during operation. Global supply remains constrained, with existing enrichment methods unable to produce lithium-7 at the scale required for deployment.

At the same time, global nuclear power capacity is projected to more than double by 2050, reaching nearly 1,000 gigawatts, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Molten Salt Solutions is addressing this gap with an advanced solvent exchange process for large-scale lithium enrichment. The company's approach performs many separation steps within a single integrated system rather than across thousands of separate processing stages, enabling scalable production of high-purity lithium-7.

"A lot of the focus in advanced fission has been on reactor design, but these systems depend on inputs that haven't been produced at scale in decades," said Dr. John Elling, CEO of Molten Salt Solutions. "Lithium-7 is one of those inputs, and it directly affects whether certain fission reactors can operate as intended. As these fission programs move closer to deployment, that dependency becomes increasingly important to address."

Molten Salt Solutions will work with Fissionaire to supply lithium-7 as its reactor projects advance. Early deliveries could begin at test-scale quantities in 2028, with volumes expanding to multi-ton levels as Fissionaire moves through larger-scale testing and toward deployment of its first systems.

Dr. David Holcomb, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Fissionaire said, "An assured supply of lithium-7 is a key element for Fissionaire's success in providing safe, affordable, clean nuclear energy. We look forward to working with Molten Salt Solutions as we develop reliable, cost-effective proliferation-resistant, thermal-spectrum molten salt breeder reactors."

About Molten Salt Solutions

Molten Salt Solutions produces enriched lithium isotopes and related materials for fusion and next-generation fission reactors, enabling safer and more cost-effective advanced energy production. The company was founded by chemists with decades of experience in nuclear materials and isotope chemistry, including scientists from Los Alamos National Laboratory. Molten Salt Solutions is building scalable lithium isotope enrichment technology to help establish the supply chains required for next-generation energy systems. The company is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico and is backed by Future Ventures and True Ventures. For more info, visit www.moltensaltsolutions.com.

SOURCE Molten Salt Solutions