Molten Salt Solutions Awarded DOE INFUSE Funding to Develop Fusion-Grade Lithium Material Specifications

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molten Salt Solutions (MSS) is proud to announce it has been selected for funding under the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Innovation Network for Fusion Energy (INFUSE) program. The awarded project, titled "Development of Fusion-Grade Lithium Material Specifications," aims to establish industry-relevant material standards for lithium material used in fusion energy systems.

Fusion energy holds the promise of delivering clean, safe, and virtually limitless power. A key enabler of this technology is high-purity lithium, which plays a critical role in breeding tritium and in managing plasma-facing components. However, the fusion industry currently lacks well-defined specifications for lithium purity, which are essential for both performance and safety in reactor environments.

Through this INFUSE award, MSS will collaborate with Los Alamos National Laboratory and the University of New Mexico and Element 3 Energy (Santa Fe, NM) to define, characterize, and validate fusion-grade lithium material specifications, paving the way for a reliable domestic supply chain tailored to fusion applications. The work will help align material standards across the fusion sector and support regulatory, procurement, and engineering efforts for fusion reactor developers.

"We're honored to receive this DOE INFUSE award," said Dr. Elling, CEO at Molten Salt Solutions. "This project addresses a foundational need for the fusion industry. By defining fusion-grade lithium material specifications, we're contributing to the critical infrastructure needed to scale commercial fusion power."

The DOE INFUSE program supports public-private partnerships to accelerate the development of fusion energy through collaboration with U.S. national laboratories and universities. MSS's project represents a significant step toward ensuring the materials and supply chains necessary for commercial fusion energy are in place and ready to meet the demands of the coming fusion era. This effort builds upon an initiative launched in 2022 by the Clean Air Task Force (Boston, MA), aimed at proactively identifying and addressing emerging requirements within the fusion energy supply chain.

Molten Salt Solutions brings extensive expertise in lithium isotope enrichment, molten salt chemistry, and advanced materials development. The company is at the forefront of creating innovative material solutions to support the transition to clean energy technologies, including both molten salt fission and fusion systems. Element 3 Energy specializes in sourcing and supplying specified premium lithium for use in fusion applications.

