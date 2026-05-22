Momentous Memorial Day Underwater Discovery of WWII Wrecks

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lost 52 Project, working with nonprofit Ocean Outreach, is thrilled to announce the historic discoveries of three, U.S. WWII lost vessels and their entombed crews. The incredible work and dedication of the Lost 52 Project team is a tribute to our fallen heroes. Their work contributes to Naval history, and oceanography, and brings comfort to family members across the country and the world.

USS Bonefish WWII Submarine Discovery Speed Speed WWII wreck discoveries made by Tim Taylor ©2026

On this Memorial Day we honor and mourn our U.S. military personnel who died while serving our country. They sacrificed their lives for our freedom and while many returned from war, so many never made it back home.

The Lost 52 Project expedition explored the ocean depths in the Sea of Japan and South China Sea in 2025 and successfully located the WWII Submarine, The USS Bonefish and Destroyers USS Drexler and the USS Willaim D. Porter. The total number of entombed crew is 243 servicemen who remain undisturbed in their final resting place.

The leader of the expedition, Tim Taylor is internationally recognized for his work and awarded the USA's highest civilian honor, the Distinguished Public Service Medal for his significant contributions to WWII Naval History and use of groundbreaking underwater robotic technology in making these momentous discoveries.

The Lost 52 Project is proud of their recent discoveries and honoring the men, their mission and their memory.

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Media and Communications

The Lost 52 Project – Ocean Outreach

917-423-1369

[email protected]

SOURCE Lost 52 Project